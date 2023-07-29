Coming together to support and promote the organizations that bring the arts to the community is a fantastic experience. As an Executive Director of an arts organization, celebrating and promoting art is done on the daily and literally part of the job. It can sometimes be taken for granted how immersive it is to walk into the gallery every day and be surrounded by art and the artistic process and mind.

While not everyone has a gallery to walk through every day, the Sheridan community is a community that is only getting more saturated with the arts and that is a very grand and wonderful thing. Simply walking down, the main street of downtown Sheridan, you will encounter over a hundred different sculptures that will draw you in and give you that chance to appreciate the arts.

Jill Benson is executive director of SAGE Community Arts. 

