Coming together to support and promote the organizations that bring the arts to the community is a fantastic experience. As an Executive Director of an arts organization, celebrating and promoting art is done on the daily and literally part of the job. It can sometimes be taken for granted how immersive it is to walk into the gallery every day and be surrounded by art and the artistic process and mind.
While not everyone has a gallery to walk through every day, the Sheridan community is a community that is only getting more saturated with the arts and that is a very grand and wonderful thing. Simply walking down, the main street of downtown Sheridan, you will encounter over a hundred different sculptures that will draw you in and give you that chance to appreciate the arts.
To celebrate the wonderful arts community and all the organizations that help bring them to the Sheridan area, SAGE Community Arts along with the WYO Theater, Ucross, The Brinton Museum, Jentel, the Whitney Center for the Arts and many others will host a month of Celebrate the Arts! Throughout the month of August there will be many wonderful and exciting events by these organizations. The events will feature a concert at the WYO, Art Alley with SAGE, the Quickdraw with the Brinton, the Arts Festival at Ucross and concerts with the Whitney Center for the Arts. There will also be many other art related events through August that highlight what the arts organizations do and bring to the Sheridan community.
The art organizations and businesses of the Sheridan area are working together to bring the under current that is the arts scene to the forefront and turn it into a wave that washes over the community. I encourage you to step out into the community and see where you can find the different arts to dive into. Find the weekly live music at local breweries that highlight not only the performing arts but the art of craft brewing. Find the local businesses that seek to build and promote the community through their skills and give a place for the local visual artist to showcase their art and talent. Step out and find your way to everyday Celebrate the Arts!
Jill Benson is executive director of SAGE Community Arts.