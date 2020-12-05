The other day, one of my coworkers told me they finished a project, and I immediately replied with, “Rockstar!” We both stopped for a moment and smiled. “Rockstar!” was one of Marci Mock’s signature catchphrases and a small reminder of the large impact Marci made on our lives.
I find it hard to believe it’s been a little over a year since we lost such a spirited member of our small community. While it’s rare to come across a person who has a genuinely positive outlook on life, it’s even rarer to find someone who also possesses a delightfully dark sense of humor. Throughout her 28 years at the Fulmer Library, Marci Mock served as our circulation services manager, collection development manager and a WYLD president.
Beyond her impressive career at the library, Marci was an artist and collector of art. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 21, the Fulmer Public Library will hold the Marci Mock Exhibit and Memorial Auction. This will be a chance to celebrate Marci’s life and maybe even take a memory of Marci home.
Marci was adventurous. People often feel they need to constantly travel to be an adventurer, but Marci took advantage of everything available in Sheridan and never stopped learning. Whether she was checking out the newest art books from the library, taking painting classes at SAGE or enrolling in a mixed media art class at the college; I was always in awe of Marci’s ability to fearlessly discover new opportunities around every corner.
When I first saw Marci’s artwork I was impressed, but not surprised, by the variety. There are bright canvases with friendly animals, colorful paint pours and even abstract designs. Nothing was too daunting for her to tackle. Her ability to leap headfirst into new projects has always been admirable.
I was fortunate enough to have Marci’s close friend and instructor Sonja Caywood help with cataloging and identifying all of Marci’s collection. Sonja taught Marci at SAGE Community Arts, and I was delighted to hear the stories behind each piece.
Marci was a supporter of the arts, and the bulk of the exhibit currently displayed at the library are pieces she won at local auctions. The collection consists of pieces from Michelle Sarantopulos, Margi Newman, Charlie Walter, the aforementioned Sonja Caywood, Colleen Drury and Diana Volk.
Her collection also includes several rare pieces: an early Sumi painting by Alice Fuller, an original Hans Kleiber print and a colorful Sam Street original. The diversity of the work serves as a true reflection of Marci’s artistic sensibility.
Visit the Fulmer Library to celebrate the color and joy that Marci brought to our lives daily. The silent auction will be held entirely online and can be accessed via 32auctions.com/MarciMock.
At the request of Marci’s family, all proceeds from the auction will establish a memorial fund to purchase library books in Marci’s name. Not to mention, this is your chance to have a piece of artwork that will make you think, “Rockstar!” every time you see it.