August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.
We have updates on the latest legislative initiatives to support lactating, working mothers.
In great news for working mothers, The PUMP Act (Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers) went into effect April 28. The act stipulates that businesses of 50 or more employees are required to: provide lactating mothers with reasonable break time to express breast milk for their nursing child; and to provide a place to pump at work, shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public, other than a bathroom.
These accommodations must be provided for one year after the child’s birth and available each time an employee needs it. Fact Sheet #73 from the U.S. Department of Labor can be found online at dol.gov/agencies/whd/fact-sheets/73-flsa-break-time-nursing-mothers.
There are many benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby and for society at large. Even when it doesn’t work out quite as planned, the baby will benefit from even a little of the mother’s first milk.
There are numerous resources around town where families can find the help they need to support their decision to breastfeed their babies: Sheridan Memorial Hospital has Certified Lactation Consultants (307-672-1110,) as do the Northeast Wyoming Pediatric Clinic (307-675-5555,) Public Health Maternal Child Division (307-672-5169,) and WIC (307-672-5174.) Families can also check out on-line resources such as the excellent First Droplets site: https://firstdroplets.com/
The following are just a few benefits of breastfeeding:
• Antibodies and other disease fighting factors are transferred from mother to baby through breastfeeding, especially in mother’s first milk (colostrum.) Breastfed babies have a lower incidence of lung, ear and digestive infections. Also, breastfed babies who do get infections tend to have milder symptoms.
• Breast milk has the optimal nutrition profile for the baby. As the baby grows, the nutritional profile of breast milk changes to meet the baby’s needs. Also, it is easier for babies to absorb nutrients from breast milk compared to formula.
• Important microorganisms are transferred from mother to baby through breastfeeding. This supports the development of a healthy gut microbiome, which lowers a baby’s risk of developing food allergies and decreases other health risks such as obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life.
• Breastfed babies have a lower incidence of asthma, diarrhea, skin issues related to allergies, milk allergies and leukemia. Studies also show they have fewer long term health issues later in life.
• Mothers who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and diabetes late in life. Furthermore, mothers who breastfeed lose weight gained during pregnancy more easily.
• Breastfeeding allows for frequent skin to skin interaction, which helps mothers be more attuned to their baby’s needs. It also is a source of comfort for the baby. This supports healthy attachment between mother and baby, which is crucial for all aspects of cognitive and social development.
Happy Breastfeeding Awareness Month!