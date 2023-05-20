It’s Women’s Health Month, and the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Women’s Clinic is here to help answer any questions you have about women’s health. Whether you have questions about common conditions, preventative care or anything else related to women’s health, we have the answers. This month, we’d like to share a few of the most common questions we receive about OB/GYN and pregnancy care to help women get the answers they need to take charge of their wellness.
What is the difference between gynecology and obstetrics?
In general terms, gynecology focuses on women’s medical issues, specifically those related to the reproductive or urological organs. Obstetrics, on the other hand, is concerned with prenatal care, pregnancy and labor and delivery. Because these two fields are so closely related, many physicians will study both and provide both types of care.
When should I have my first gynecological exam?
The answer to this question will depend. If you are experiencing problems or become sexually active, you should see a gynecologist regardless of your age. Otherwise, you should consider scheduling your first pelvic exam around age 21.
What should I expect during my first visit to the gynecologist?
Typically, during your first exam, you will be asked to provide a detailed medical history and be given a few simple screening tests.
When should I have my first prenatal visit?
If you suspect that you may be pregnant — if you have tested positive with a home pregnancy test, for example — you should call to set up an appointment right away. We will schedule a visit about eight weeks from your last menstrual period.
Are there any options for treating morning sickness?
Absolutely. Non-medical treatments may include eating something bland, like dry toast or crackers, before getting out of bed in the mornings. Foods that may be particularly difficult on the digestive system, such as greasy or spicy foods, should be avoided as they can exacerbate nausea. Try to take any medications with food rather than on an empty stomach and drink plenty of water.
Sheridan Women’s Clinic has a great team of providers ready to take care of you. Our clinicians offer comprehensive services for complete women’s health, from preventative well women’s exams to specialized OB/GYN care. They can answer questions regarding women’s care, from puberty through menopause and beyond.
This column was compiled by the team at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Clinic