Where did the summer go? Kids are back in school and we continue to work on the end of our event season. One of our biggest events of the year is taking place Saturday, please join us for our annual Wine Fest on Grinnell Plaza. This year’s theme is Dress to the Nines and we encourage everyone to put on their favorite fancy best and send off the summer with some glitz and glam with the Downtown Sheridan Association (DSA)! You can expect amazing food, lots of wines and spirits to sample, silent auctions, and of course a ton of fun throughout the evening.
We cannot wait to gather on Sept. 21 for this season’s final 3rd Thursday. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy what’s left of summer with fabulous vendors, tasty food trucks, and The Craft Brothers taking the stage to bring our summer event season to a close on South Main Street.
The Main Street Construction Project has created some positive impacts on the downtown. In shifting the 3rd Thursday Street Festival down to the South end of Main Street there was an increase in foot traffic to more businesses that would have not traditionally gotten exposure from the event. Some businesses hosted tables outside of their storefronts to showcase their goods – which DSA has encouraged for years! Some stores chose to stay open late to match the street festival hours, which in response brought in customers to their stores. A beautiful thing to come out of construction is the Fence Art curated by SAGE Community Arts. Sheridan is an artistic community and being able to shine an uplifting light on the dark construction fences with prints of local art has been a delight! Come downtown to see the artwork, it’s truly a fun experience!
The construction project continues to move along downtown and is proving to be going more quickly than originally projected. As per Laura Dalles, Senior Public Relations Specialist of WYDOT, the project is ahead of schedule so they made the decision to move forward and add an additional block from Brundage Street to Loucks Street. With that said, DSA wants to encourage you to come downtown and support your favorite stores, restaurants, and breweries. They have had a long summer of road closures and would love to see more of your smiling faces.
Just like anything that goes up, it must come down. Join us on October 1st at the DSA office at 7:30 a.m. to take down the flowers on Main Street. We would appreciate the help.
Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association.