Downtown Sheridan Association’s Wine Fest 2019
 John Locke, left, pours Lynne Dooley a sample of Gallo Winery's pinot at the Downtown Sheridan Association's Wine Fest Friday, Mar. 1, 2019.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press |

Where did the summer go? Kids are back in school and we continue to work on the end of our event season. One of our biggest events of the year is taking place Saturday, please join us for our annual Wine Fest on Grinnell Plaza. This year’s theme is Dress to the Nines and we encourage everyone to put on their favorite fancy best and send off the summer with some glitz and glam with the Downtown Sheridan Association (DSA)! You can expect amazing food, lots of wines and spirits to sample, silent auctions, and of course a ton of fun throughout the evening.

We cannot wait to gather on Sept. 21 for this season’s final 3rd Thursday. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy what’s left of summer with fabulous vendors, tasty food trucks, and The Craft Brothers taking the stage to bring our summer event season to a close on South Main Street.

Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association. 

