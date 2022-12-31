We are retiring 2022 with much gratitude here at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. Our community, our businesses, employees, consumers and volunteers definitely make our mission worth investing 200% of our energy into every year.
As a catalyst for business prosperity and a champion for a stronger community, we serve as the front door to the community and are proud to be your home team, a role we’ve been playing for 110 years (since 1913).
As we close the book on 2022, I hope you’ll allow me to share a little Chamber 411 information with you. We all know that a vibrant community goes hand in hand with a thriving business environment, and through our broad membership base, we fuel the local economy by developing, educating, connecting and advocating to secure Sheridan’s future.
With the Chamber’s proven commitment, we lead community development efforts to foster a strong business climate for your ongoing success. We focus on growing leaders and workforce, enhancing our community’s quality of life and retaining and expanding our existing businesses.
Our diverse offerings keep our businesses and community informed on best practices and provide quality education and training to improve employee recruitment, retention and business growth. And through targeted communications and events, we connect people, products and services to those who need to know, allowing businesses’ marketing dollars to go further and expanding their reach in the community.
By building strong partnerships, the Chamber advocates for our businesses and ensures that their voice is represented at the state and local levels. We are the trusted resource to gather and distill the vital information our businesspeople need to protect and sustain their businesses. Also, as the largest voice of business, we continue to link residents and businesses to government, boost economic development, foster collaborations and connect businesspeople with each other and resources vital to their success.
Finally, we are a hub for information about our community and fulfill thousands of requests for general community, tourist and event information, as well as relocation requests. The Chamber provides a critical link between those seeking information and resources within our communities and agencies, businesses and organizations that provide those resources.
Today, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce serves as the largest voice of business in the community. We currently represent more than 750 business members and more than 12,000 area employees.
So, as you hopefully can see, there is great value investing in a Chamber membership. The features and benefits provided to our members are an excellent way to extend your organization’s reach throughout our area. We provide endless connection opportunities and enjoy introducing members to other people in the community through our many programs and events. Members benefit from taking advantage of the educational opportunities provided by the Chamber for self-growth, developing employees and leaders, and increasing employee retention. There are many cost-saving benefits that are included in Chamber membership, as well.
If you have a moment and would like to learn more, give me a shout, and I’ll be happy to schedule with you a one-on-one Chamber 411.
Bobbi Mitzel is Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce member relations director.