Dixie Johnson talks with a fellow member of the Chamber of Commerce at the Before Business Hours event held at EMIT Technologies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

We are retiring 2022 with much gratitude here at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. Our community, our businesses, employees, consumers and volunteers definitely make our mission worth investing 200% of our energy into every year.

As a catalyst for business prosperity and a champion for a stronger community, we serve as the front door to the community and are proud to be your home team, a role we’ve been playing for 110 years (since 1913).

Bobbi Mitzel is Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce member relations director. 

