Boot Kickoff Standalones 006.jpg
Contestants across the board agreed that boot selection was the key to success at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff Tuesday, July 11, 2023. While some preferred to sling the older worn boots provided others went for custom boots of their own hoping the stylish cuts would add a few feet to their kickoff.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Happy Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week! I hope that you’ve been able to enjoy some of the week’s festivities.

Earlier this week, the Chamber Ambassadors and WYO Rodeo Board kicked off the week’s many events with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff and Kids’ Stick Horse Races at Whitney Commons Park.

Jodi Hartley is marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce

