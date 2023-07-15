Happy Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week! I hope that you’ve been able to enjoy some of the week’s festivities.
Earlier this week, the Chamber Ambassadors and WYO Rodeo Board kicked off the week’s many events with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff and Kids’ Stick Horse Races at Whitney Commons Park.
The Boot Kickoff has served as the kickoff party for Rodeo Week for quite some time, and the Chamber Ambassadors have been working with the Rodeo Board for the past 10 years to coordinate it. This week’s event saw lots of stiff competition, along with tons of family fun.
As with so many of the great Sheridan community events, it takes a volunteer army to pull off the Boot Kickoff, the rodeo and all of its associated events. Many of the folks putting this together for us to enjoy work full-time jobs and have families and other obligations that keep them very busy. The commitment required to make these events successful is tremendous, and they aren’t getting paid for this work. We’re extremely grateful to the Ambassadors and the Rodeo Board for putting their obligations aside and taking the time out of their busy schedules to coordinate this great community event.
The Chamber Ambassadors are a committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The committee is limited to 36 members, who must apply, commit to being active and pay annual dues to be part of the group. Members of the ambassadors work in different industries and in diverse roles within their organizations. We have members who work in real estate, non-profit organizations, banking, health care, media, education, technology and more. They not only celebrate local businesses, but also serve as a resource to businesses in our area.
In addition to the Boot Kickoff, the Chamber Ambassadors volunteer many hours throughout the year for the Chamber, local businesses and the community. This year alone, they have conducted 50 ribbon cuttings to celebrate new Chamber members, new businesses, ownership changes and major remodeling projects in Sheridan County. They have also helped with the WYO Rodeo Parade, Federal Funding Summit, the Get Your Paws on Some Chamber Bucks campaign, Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show and the Big Horn Homebuilders Association’s Home & Garden Show.
In the coming months, we anticipate that the Ambassadors will host an additional 50 ribbon cuttings, and they will help with the Fremont Toyota Suds ‘n Spurs Brewfest, Christmas Stroll and Get Caught Shopping, along with other community events that may call upon them for assistance.
We at the Chamber are so grateful for the Ambassadors, as well as our other volunteer committees and board of directors, for everything that they do to champion and support local businesses and community organizations. We absolutely could not do what we do without the enormous time and talents that they share volunteering for us and for you.
Jodi Hartley is marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce