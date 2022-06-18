The Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee is hosting candidate forums for the primary election candidates Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
With absentee voting opening July 1 this year, we felt it was important to hold these forums this month.
The Government Affairs Committee acts as a conduit for ideas and information regarding public policy to flow between members, the board, local municipalities and elected officials, to support the health of our communities and the mission of our Chamber. It is the goal of the committee to help shape public policy that benefits our membership by proactively promoting community dialogue.
This first round of forums provides an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the Aug. 16, 2022, primary election to share information about themselves and their platforms. This is an important time for voters to learn more about their candidates for the primary election.
During the forums, each candidate will give a brief introduction, followed by a question-and-answer period and a closing statement. The candidates in contested races unable to attend will have the option for a brief statement to be read by the moderator.
The June 27 forum will host candidates for city and county races. This includes clerk of district court, county coroner and county treasurer, each with two of two candidates in attendance; county sheriff, with three of four candidates in attendance; county commissioners, with all eight candidates in attendance; and Sheridan councilmembers, with nine of the 10 candidates attending.
On June 28, the candidate forum will focus on state positions including governor, with five of six candidates in attendance; secretary of state, with all four candidates attending; state treasurer, with one of two candidates attending; superintendent of public instruction, with five of six candidates in attendance; state senator District 21, with one of two candidates attending; state representative District 29, with all three candidates in attendance; state representative District 40 and state representative District 51, each having all candidates in attendance.
We highly encourage voters to attend. Both forums also will be livestreamed via the Chamber’s YouTube Channel with a recording available within 24 hours of the event. For access to the recording, the public can visit our website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
The Chamber will also look to partner with the Tongue River valley to host candidate forums in the Dayton-Ranchester area at a date to be announced. We’ll also host candidate forums for the general election in the fall.
For questions or more information, please contact us at the Chamber at 307-672-2485.