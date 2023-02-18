BeforeBusinessHours003.jpg
Buy Now

Dixie Johnson talks with a fellow member of the Chamber of Commerce at the Before Business Hours event held at EMIT Technologies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

Last month, before rolling full steam ahead into 2023, I shared the Chamber’s top 10 2022 highlights as part of our annual report and membership meeting. It was a great opportunity to see how much was accomplished.

In 2022, the Chamber coordinated several events in support of our local business community, and the engagement was off the charts. Thousands came out for the Christmas Stroll, 140 attended the Ignite Conference, 200 participated in our Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces series, 65 attended our Chamber Coffees, and 1,950 attendees joined us at Business Before and After Hours and Chamber Lunch Programs.

Dixie Johnson is CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you