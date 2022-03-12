In the Chamber’s last Community Perspectives article, our CEO Dixie Johnson talked about the Chamber’s value of investment, and the four points making up that VOI. One of those is educate.
The Chamber’s Ignite Conference is one way we provide valuable professional development and business growth opportunities to our members and the community.
The Ignite Conference, coordinated by our Business Retention & Expansion Committee, is held for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information for growth. This year’s conference is set for Tuesday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts.
The conference includes seminars in marketing, human resources, business growth, customer service, leadership and more. We are excited to partner again with IMPACT Sheridan to provide a start-up entrepreneurial track and to welcome our keynote speaker, local attorney Casey Terrell, who will present, “Grit: The Difference Maker in Your Business and Life.”
The Ignite Conference is a valuable opportunity to attain top-notch professional development right here in Sheridan. I encourage you to visit our website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org to check out the list of seminars and our presenters and register to attend. Through April 1, we are offering early bird pricing for conference registration, and we offer discounts for multiple people from the same organization to attend so bring your staff.
On Feb. 22, the Chamber’s Ag & Natural Resources Committee kicked off its “Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces” series with 65 people in attendance at Luminous Brewhouse. The second session in the series, “Outdoor Recreation and Its Impacts,” will be held on Tuesday, March 22, at noon at Luminous Brewhouse. All are welcome and encouraged to take part in this important discussion. There is no cost to attend.
The Chamber’s Lunch Program for March has been moved to Wednesday, March 23, instead of its usual second Wednesday of the month.
Members of our local legislative delegation will provide our post-legislative session program. The Chamber Lunch Program is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan. Cost is $20 per person, which includes the program and buffet lunch. Visit sheridanwyomingchamber.org to register.
Chamber Coffees are coming back after being on hiatus for two years. The first will be held Thursday, March 24, at 8 a.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Chamber Coffees are held by the Chamber’s Business Retention & Expansion Committee to help connect with the outlying areas of Sheridan County. They are free and open to everyone to attend.
The Chamber’s 2022 Community Guide and Member Directory is now available. Thank you to The Sheridan Press for partnering with us to produce this popular publication each year. Pick up a copy at the Chamber office, the Visitors’ Center on Fifth Street or from The Sheridan Press’ newsstands.
Speaking of the Chamber office, we moved. We invite you to stop by our new office location at 54 S. Main St. and say hi.