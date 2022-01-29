A few weeks ago, the Chamber kicked off this year’s lunch programs for the year with our annual meeting and year-end report. While it was a strong turnout, we know some may have missed it, so here are some highlights.
This past year, the Chamber completed a process to better communicate who we are and what we do, which resulted in creating our VOI, or value of investment. We know a vibrant community goes hand in hand with a thriving business environment, and through our broad membership base, the Chamber develops, educates, connects and advocates to fuel the local economy and to secure Sheridan’s future.
With our proven commitment to Sheridan, we develop by leading community and economic development efforts to foster a strong business climate for ongoing success. The Chamber focuses on growing leaders and workforce, enhancing our community’s quality of life and retaining and expanding our existing businesses. We do this through active participation in the Economic Development Task Force, the New West Manufacturing Partnership, coordinating the Christmas Stroll and facilitating the Leadership Sheridan County program, which now boasts 392 program alumni.
Through our diverse offerings such as Chamber Lunch programs, National Manufacturing Day celebrations, Business Connect groups, the Ignite Conference and via our e-communications, website and social media pages, we educate by keeping our businesses and community informed on best practices and providing quality education and training to improve employee recruitment, retention and business growth.
The Chamber connects people, products and services to those who need to know through targeted communications and events, allowing businesses’ marketing dollars to go further and expanding the reach in the community. We do this with our Business Before and After Hours events, the Chamber Ambassadors, our Live Life Local Sheridan County Facebook group and by fulfilling thousands of community, event and relocation requests.
By building strong partnerships, the Chamber advocates for our business community and ensures their voice is represented at the state and local levels. As the trusted resource to gather and distill the vital information our businesspeople need to protect and sustain their businesses, we provide access to state and local government with the annual Legislative Forum, Eggs & Issues legislative breakfast and Candidate Forums. Other examples include serving on the Critical Air Service Team board, Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces series and supporting youth entrepreneurs at the Sheridan County Fair.
In addition to sharing our VOI, Cody Sinclair was welcomed as the 2022 board president. We acknowledged the service of outgoing board president Dave Schwend and two outgoing board members, Jessica Garrelts and Nate Williams, who brought unique perspectives and actively participated at board meetings, committees and events, as well as supported our mission. In addition, we welcomed Mikole Bede Soto and Ron Lee to our 15-member board.
We applauded our more than 200 volunteers, recognized our Chamber team, acknowledged our members and community partners and excitedly announced that the community again stepped up to support local businesses by setting a new record in Chamber Bucks issued of $239,300.
Thank you, Sheridan County community members and businesses.