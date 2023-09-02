Any old dog can learn a new trick. It’s a magical moment when the old trick finds him.
One evening, a half a lifetime ago, my friend Buck and I were drinking tequila in the kitchen. I was telling him about some words I needed for a song that was shaping up to be about what horsemen call the soft feel — the strong but invisible relationship that can exist between a human and a horse. Buck looked at me.
“Hell, I’ll give you some words. Ray gave these to me and Bill Dorrance gave them to him.”
Ray was Ray Hunt, the man who brought the practice of what has been called natural horsemanship out to the world. Tom Dorrance was the man who showed it to Ray. Buck thought for a minute and then gave me a few one-liners that he had been given by his mentors. I shaped them up a little, sanded them off, fit them into place, and a song was born. I called it “Changes.” That was 30 years ago. Buck went on to become the horse whisperer. I went on to become me.
The years rolled by and brought me more than my share of a good life. One thing I wished for, though, was to be able to play and sing straight ahead jazz standards with a good jazz combo. That led to the phone call.
“Let’s do it, man. Pick your date — middle of June or middle of July.”
Be careful what you wish for. Erik, a young, old, friend with really good jazz piano chops, was forcing my hand. For several years we had talked about the possibility of me coming up to Billings to play jazz with him and his trio. This time he was forcing my hand.
“Uh….how about the middle of June?” I stammered. Getting the chance and being capable fly two entirely different wings of the same bird. With the slim confidence given to me by a little time and distance I took the challenge.
“Right on dude! This is gonna be epic!” Erik replied. He was pumped. Erik was always pumped.
A couple months. Those words sort of dulled the enormity of what I had just committed myself to: learn and sing thirty jazz songs while playing all the horn parts on the fiddle. The keys would be mysterious. The arrangements would test my memory. I had no doubt that those songs could live in my head; I just wasn’t so sure I could get them into my fingers.
I went to work in the mornings with my fiddle, trying to play the Chet Baker trumpet licks I loved so much. Memorizing his iconic solos proved to be way too much for my limited brain and some of the flat keys he played in were pretty alien to me. Progress was not what you’d want to call expedient.
I’d take a break in the afternoons to confront an entirely different challenge. It waited silently, calling to me loudly from out in the corral. His name was Doc and he was a beautiful, highly bred quarter horse colt with limitless potential. I hadn’t started a new horse in over ten years but I was trying my best to get him going, to make my ideas become his ideas.
After a while, though, those ideas turned out to be about forcing him to accept fear. He learned the lesson so well that he turned that same fear back on me. We became two summer prizefighters, circling each other in the round pen, wanting to be friends but not quite knowing how to go about doing it.
My failed search for harmony between hands, horse, fiddle and fingers, began to rule my life. The worse the notes sounded in either project, the harder I’d push them. The harder I’d push them, the farther away they’d get. Frustration fiddled; fear rode a dark horse.
One night the answer came when my sleep was visited by the song I’d written so long ago:
Don’t ask for more than you can get, the way it is today
Fix it up, let it happen, then get out of the way
Don’t try to get down to the good by going to the bad
You’ve got to give something you never gave to get something you never had
Those words. They were just the change I’d been looking for all along. The first thing I did the next morning was to lighten my attack on the fiddle. The softer I asked, the more sound it made. I played for a while, then put it down, caught Doc, and went for a long easy ride through the soft green hills of summer.
An old trick had found an old dog.
Dave Munsick is a local musician and storyteller in Sheridan County.