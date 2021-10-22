Job chapter 38 begins with, “then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind.”
Any word associated with wind or conjures up vision of wind has a place in my heart. Nancy Jo and I raised our children in Wheatland. As you may or may not know, Wheatland is known for many things, not the least of which is a little wind, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
Job, his family and three friends have been having this back-and-forth conversation about the woes that have befallen Job. Job lost his children, his property and had sores from his head to his feet. Job remains vigilant in his faith in God, despite the best efforts of his three friends, beginning in chapter 1 of the book of Job to chapter 37, trying to convince him to blame God or at least quit believing in God.
Chaos or the whirlwind is already in existence when God speaks because God tells Job, “I did not the create the chaos, you did.” God goes on to tell Job that God laid the foundation for the universe. God’s creation has been perfect since its inception. God tells Job, “Who laid its cornerstone when the morning stars sang together?” (38:7) This rhetorical question whose answer is a resounding “ME!” God is declaring God is in command and can answer to chaos.
In our family when one of us is feeling like the woes of the world have become too great and the chaos that surrounds has become unbearable, someone, in a loving way says, using today’s vernacular proclaims “suck it up buttercup.”
This is not to imply that going it alone is the way to solve or live with the chaos it implies. Just like with Job, you need to understand who laid the cornerstone of the universe. No amount of vitriol about life is going to shake that cornerstone.
We, unlike Job, have the existence of God’s son, the Messiah, to help us and be with us when we when we need to “suck it up.” Jesus’ revolution is a revolt of love and grace for all. The widowed, the poor, the orphaned, the sick, the imprisoned ... When we are in relationship with Jesus, chaos or whirlwind, is not so life draining that we lose hope and faith.
Jesus taught us to love God and our neighbor as ourselves. I believe those two commandments are not only for the other, but they are also for us. When we can love in a way like God loves us, in God’s perfection of creation, the chaos created by humanity becomes less of a distraction. God’s strong and unshakable kingdom will always be intact, no matter the whirlwind that seems to surround us. If we can love God and love neighbor, the chaos that is in our life will cease to be the focus of our existence, we can then live into our created purpose on earth.
Grace and peace to you and those you love.