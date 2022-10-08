08-04-2022 County Commission Mil-Levies_SD 002.jpg
A pair of firefighters keep a close eye on their crew member in the house as he sprays down the interior to prevent the fire from flaring up again Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

The biggest public safety threat faced by the U.S. Fire Service is homes without present and working smoke alarms. Early detection of a fire gives you the best chance to escape.

From Jan. 1 through Sept. 26, there have been 1,596 civilian home fire fatalities reported. Of these 1,596 deaths 1,583 occured in homes that either did not have a smoke alarm or the alarm was not functioning. These statistics are available on the U.S. Fire Administration website.

Gary Harnish is Sheridan Fire-Rescue chief. 

