The biggest public safety threat faced by the U.S. Fire Service is homes without present and working smoke alarms. Early detection of a fire gives you the best chance to escape.
From Jan. 1 through Sept. 26, there have been 1,596 civilian home fire fatalities reported. Of these 1,596 deaths 1,583 occured in homes that either did not have a smoke alarm or the alarm was not functioning. These statistics are available on the U.S. Fire Administration website.
Each year nearly half of all home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. A working smoke alarm is providing early detection of a fire around the clock. In a fire, smoke and deadly gasses are released and most deaths occur from inhaling these toxic superheated gasses, not from burns.
Modern construction materials and home furnishings can leave us with less time to escape a fire than those products from years past. Underwriters Laboratories has conducted multiple side-by-side live burn tests showing that legacy construction and furnishings can take close to 30 minutes to reach a “flashover,” while modern materials can reach that same point in less than four minutes.
A flashover is a heat-driven event during which every combustible surface exposed to thermal radiation in a room or enclosed space rapidly and simultaneously ignites. This is not a survivable event if you are in this space. These studies show the importance of early warning in the event of a fire. Videos of these tests can be found online.
Where should smoke alarms be located in a home? There should be one in every bedroom, and at least one alarm per floor of the home. Avoid putting alarms near kitchens or bathrooms as they often alarm due to steam generated in these areas and are then often disabled after nuisance activations.
How do we ensure our smoke alarms will function when needed? First test them monthly. Push the button and see if the alarm sounds. Second, “change your clock, change your batteries."
During the spring and fall as we change the clocks to move to or away from Daylight Saving Time, make sure you have fresh batteries in your alarms. Newer technology now allows the ability to purchase a 10-year smoke alarm powered by a battery that is good for 10 years.
Finally, check your alarm's age. Is it 10 years old or older? If so, replace it. All smoke alarms will have a sticker on the back showing the date of manufacture.
If you cannot afford smoke alarms or need assistance placing alarms or replacing batteries please call Sheridan Fire-Rescue at 307-672-6126 and we will be happy to help.
Gary Harnish is Sheridan Fire-Rescue chief.