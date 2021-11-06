Can you believe Christmas Stroll is almost here? Get ready to kick off the holiday season with Sheridan’s tradition, the 26th Annual Christmas Stroll, Friday, Nov. 26. This year’s theme is “Gingerbread Stroll.”
As some of you may recall, last year the Stroll Planning Committee opted to extend Stroll to an all-day affair. This enabled us to still have the event, support our local businesses and help with social distancing. Following last year’s Stroll, we sent a survey to the participating businesses to get their feedback about the event.
This fall, the Chamber invited business owners to join us in a discussion about planning for this year’s Stroll. Using feedback from this meeting, as well as the survey results, the Stroll Planning Committee has planned a “hybrid” Stroll event for 2021.
This year’s Christmas Stroll will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Participating businesses will post their Stroll button numbers and start their Stroll sales for folks to start marking off their holiday gift list. Then, from 4 to 8 p.m., Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will close for hay wagon rides, giveaways and the traditional Stroll festivities.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back in person for photos and visits with the children at the WYO Theater. Thanks to Bruce Burns, we will again light up the Sheridan sky with fireworks for the grand finale at 8 p.m.
We’re also excited to announce a new lighting and decorating contest for participating businesses. This year will be a People’s Choice contest, and you will be able to vote for your favorites.
The complete Stroll schedule will be available the week of Stroll at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
Stroll Buttons featuring the winning design by Sheridan Junior High student, Harper Jacobson, are on sale now for $5 each at the Chamber office, 24 S. Main St., and at participating businesses while supplies last. Be sure to get yours and visit all of the participating businesses starting on Stroll Day through Christmas Eve to see if your button number matches any of theirs. If it does, you win a prize valued at $50 or more.
Keep wearing your Stroll Button through the holiday season. The Chamber’s “Get Caught Shopping” campaign will kick off on Stroll Day, and our elves will be out looking for people wearing their Stroll Buttons in participating businesses. If “caught,” you will win anywhere from $25 to $250 in Chamber Bucks. Our elves will also be out on the Saturdays following Stroll until Dec. 18.
The Stroll Planning Committee, as well as our local businesses, are so grateful for the wonderful support received from the community during last year’s Stroll and for the entire holiday season. We are looking forward to another outstanding outpouring of community support this year. The reason Stroll was created 26 years ago was to encourage everyone in this community to support local businesses and keep their money here in Sheridan County. Let’s Live Life Local this holiday season.