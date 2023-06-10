Last month during the second week in May, Sheridan County Prevention hosted its second Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement. The week was a success, with six members from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office seven members from the Sheridan Police Department and two Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers who are based in Johnson and Sheridan area having attended.
One of the main goals for the week is for law enforcement to increase their education on mental health issues and learn about the resources that are available in our community.
The Crisis Intervention Team program is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals, individuals who live with mental illness and or addiction disorders, their families and other partners to improve community responses to mental health crises. While CIT programs are known for CIT-trained officers, successful programs also focus on improving the crisis response system, advocating for needed services, and strengthening partnerships across the community.
Over 25 community agencies sent individuals to present on a variety of mental health topics for the 40-hour long training. This training would not be possible without those community partnerships. We were also blessed to use the great space at the University of Wyoming’s Joe & Arlene Watt Agriculture Center.
For the past two years, I have had the pleasure of being mentored by Police Chief Roy Eckerdt of Powell and Wendy Morris, from Healthy Park County. Park County has been training their law enforcement for over 10 years and are a great program on which to model our program. Chief Eckerdt and Wendy have agreed to support our program this upcoming year (Spring 2024) as well. Moving forward, Sheridan County Prevention, law enforcement and interested community members need to create a steering committee that represents the different entities. It will be a working group that will be tasked with supporting this program in the future. By creating this resource in our own community, we will make our community a healthier one, one that will benefit all of us.
Although I have attended several CIT trainings and hosted two, I always learn something new. This year on our site visit to the Volunteers of America campus we visited the Life House, a residential treatment center that offers substance abuse treatment to men, Milestones, the youth home, and learned more about the crisis stabilization unit that will be constructed in the near future in partnership with Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Hearing one attendee remark that they did not know these types of services were available in Sheridan County was a huge win.
We do have great resources in our town, bringing awareness of those resources and linking them to those in need is one of our next steps. CIT is a part of that linkage.
Ann Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.