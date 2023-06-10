CIT training 7web.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan Police Department Cpl. Nevada Krinkee receives a certificate of completion from Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska during a crisis intervention training graduation ceremony Friday, April 22, 2022. The class, taught by Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins, included 15 participants: seven from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, seven from Sheridan Police Department and one from the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Last month during the second week in May, Sheridan County Prevention hosted its second Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement. The week was a success, with six members from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office seven members from the Sheridan Police Department and two Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers who are based in Johnson and Sheridan area having attended.

One of the main goals for the week is for law enforcement to increase their education on mental health issues and learn about the resources that are available in our community.

Ann Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.

Recommended for you