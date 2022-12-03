conversation discussion stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Did everyone survive Thanksgiving a few pounds heavier but with familial relationships mostly intact? ‘Tis the season for ugly political discussions over the big bird. There’s nothing quite like mixing alcohol, simmering resentments, buttery carbohydrates, and long-term misunderstandings to make for unfortunate dinner conversations featuring raised voices and pounding fists.

Here at the CVC, we’ve long advocated for civility by promoting Braver Angels and modeling constructive dialogue in Community Conversations. Unfortunately, what we’ve found when recruiting participants for Community Conversations is not just hesitation but fear about how their views will be received. Who can blame them? Very few examples portray qualities like listening for understanding, putting differences on the table or finding commonalities. After all, showing patience, kindness, compassion and setting aside judgment doesn’t sell. Yelling, mocking, ridiculing, insulting and ignoring are where the sizzle lives.

Amy Albrecht is executive director of the Center for a Vital Community. 

Tags

