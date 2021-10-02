Happy fall!
I have been taking in the leaves on the trees turning color and coffee shops adding their pumpkin spice lattes back on their menus. For Downtown Sheridan Association, fall means our event season is over for the year.
DSA had three successful Third Thursdays this summer and hope to add to the event next year. Thank you to the Sheridan community for coming and supporting local vendors and retail stores.
The Sheridan Farmers Market had 15 markets, including spring and fall festivals. The downtown and Landon’s farmers markets held their annual Fall Festival this past Saturday at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping. The weather was perfect, the Alley Kats performed and some vendors sold out.
Just like everyone, DSA has been shorthanded this year. This fall, I will be catching up on some outstanding projects and getting ready for our Shop Small Business Saturday and Men’s Night in December. In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful flowers on Main Street, as they will be coming down Oct. 10 at 7:30 a.m. If anyone would like to help take the flowers down, contact the DSA office at 307-672-8881. A special thank you to Evan Jones, Roger Flores and Kim Wells for watering the flowers this summer.