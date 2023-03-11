March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, an appropriate time to explore this topic. Colon or Colorectal Cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer death behind lung cancer.

Screening is recommended simply because it can detect colorectal cancer early and prevent unnecessary deaths. Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates have been declining in the U.S., likely due to the increasing screening uptake. 

Joshua Scott, MD, is a general surgeon at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Bighorn Surgical Practice. 

