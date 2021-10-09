The last few days have been gorgeous, which is especially wonderful after the smoke in August and September. There is joy in breathing this clean air and again seeing the mountains crisply outlined against the blue sky.
This brings me to the connection we have to nature and the connection within us between our bodies and our minds. We are part of nature and how we approach this connection has a profound effect on our well-being.
Jane Brody explored the body-mind connection in an opinion piece in The New York Times. She pointed to the devastating impact a critical medical diagnosis can have on our minds. The connection between stress of any sort and anxiety and depression is well documented.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that depression and anxiety increased with our pandemic and the stress that this has generated in people. These conditions can cause physical ailments, make us more susceptible to physical ailments or worsen ailments we already have. Our bodies release substances in response to stress of all types. These help us to cope and are key to our survival, but the consequences of long-term stress will overtax our systems.
This is especially true as we face real illnesses (the pandemic) and environmental stressors (smoke, heat, floods, drought) and societal stressors (the unsettled nature of our political environment). Many of us are experiencing depression and anxiety that is crippling our ability to take joy in our lives. Many of us have faced illness and death that increase our levels of anxiety and depression.
I have written about the importance of counseling and developing strategies for dealing with these challenges. I can’t emphasize the importance of that enough. Additionally, there are some things that you can try.
1. Live in the present, you can’t change what has happened.
2. Notice what is around you — the sky, a flower, birds, your children/grandchildren.
3. Breathe and be mindful of the magic of your life.
4. Remember that nothing stays the same, things change and that is OK.
5. Reach out to those in your life with whom you can talk and who are positive and supportive.
6. Take a walk in nature.
I am not minimizing the very real problems we all have to deal with, life is hard. It has been said that life is not for the faint hearted. By embracing the connections we have within ourselves, with others and nature, we can take steps to get out of the “Worry World” and cherish each day.