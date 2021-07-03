After a year-and-a-half of living in a world that has been defined by our attempts to control the spread and impact of COVID-19, many of us are wondering how to proceed. It’s been a hard time in our lives. People are social creatures and don't do well with isolation. As we emerge from this time, we can get support from others as we share our hopes and fears for the future. But what do we do when this isn't enough? Where do we go for help?
Our primary health care providers are a good place to start. They can diagnose and treat depression and anxiety, and they can recommend specialists for more complicated conditions. This is where it can get confusing.
A counselor or therapist is educated in psychology and usually has a master’s degree in psychology or social work. They are educated to discuss and diagnose psychological problems. They use counseling sessions to help people develop strategies for addressing their problems, concerns and worries. However, they cannot usually prescribe medications to treat psychiatric diseases. People can go to counselors without a referral, and there are a variety of services available in northeast Wyoming, both in person and through telehealth services.
Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners are educated at the master’s or doctoral level and can provide the same services that a counselor can plus prescribe medications for diagnosed conditions. However, they tend not to get involved with regular counseling sessions and may recommend their patients see a counselor or therapist to develop strategies for living with their mental illness or work through difficult life situations.
Psychiatrists are medical doctors with advanced education in mental health issues. Like psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, they prescribe medications and practice therapy. The degree to which a psychiatrist may prescribe versus provide counseling is up to the individual provider. Many will prescribe but refer therapy to a counselor or therapist in the community.
Mental health issues are common in our society and affect many people in our community, but there often is stigma associated with psychological care: that somehow it is a character flaw, and we should be able to deal with those issues by ourselves. The brain is just an organ like your heart or lungs and seeing a mental health professional is no different than visiting your cardiologist or pulmonologist. Many symptoms, if left unaddressed, can fester and often become worse until functioning in day-to-day tasks becomes impossible.
The COVID-19 pandemic of the last year-and-a-half intensified the severity of many people’s mental health symptoms due to ongoing stress, economic uncertainty and the disruption of social connections and schedules. We need to seek out care for these feelings without fear, and understanding the different roles of our health care professionals can help us start our search.