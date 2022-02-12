I gently ran my fingers through Dad’s thin, white hair, and adjusted his plush, woolen blanket, making sure he was comfortably napping in his Lazy Boy. He opened his eyes, slightly turning my way.
“Is that you, Teddy?”
“Yes, Dad.”
“Who’s with you?”
Macular degeneration had stolen his sight over the years, so we often felt compelled to tell him who else was nearby.
“Just me, checking to see how you’re doing. Are you warm enough?”
I readjusted his blanket as he nodded affirmatively, and assured him that I was the only one home.
“Addie’s here, too!”
He smiled, knowing my shelter dog stayed near him when home.
“Come closer, I have something to share.”
I knelt beside him, leaned close and waited. After a long silence, with steadfast words in a calm voice, he whispered: “You know I’m dying, don’t you?”
Constantly pragmatic, Dad’s medical self-diagnosis was always right.
“I know, Dad. It’s okay.” I kissed his cheek gently, adding: “We love you.”
He immediately drifted off to sleep. A few weeks later, he passed away peacefully at home with us by his side. Spirituality was at the core of everything Dad believed in, the way he encountered each day, with courage, faith and hope. Dad’s spirit lives on.
Spirituality is a vital, life-sustaining force, an interconnectedness of mind, body and soul. Its vibrant energy is the foundation for all dimensions of health and well-being. Personal search for meaning, wholeness, peace and harmony are components of spirituality that define purpose, create comfort and broaden one’s sense of individuality.
Spirituality is dynamic, yet constantly changing. As an integral component of humanity, it enhances one’s capability to reach present optimal potential. Even though this broad concept has numerous perspectives, this sense of connection characteristically involves universal human experience, including searching for meaning in life. Some find spiritual connection through organized religious groups, while others find comfort in a very personal relationship with a higher power. Many seek interconnection with the universe through nature, art, or music.
Dad embraced all of these; incredibly intelligent, he also remained down-to-earth, humble and compassionate. He lived life fully, staying hopeful, accepting challenges with courage. His spirit lives on in the memories shared by former patients, coworkers and friends. His deep connection with others was enhanced by his integral and strong connection with his spiritual self.
Truly grasping the powerful influence he had on others expanded exponentially for us siblings after his passing. Personal encounters, countless memories shared on social media and supportive cards confirm for us a sense of Dad’s continuing spiritual presence, and the expressions of trust, respect, joy and love keep him even closer.
Learning life lessons from those who have inspired us brings greater focus to what really matters: compassionate self-care that integrates spirituality into life experiences, expanding a sense of wonder while positively affecting the lives of others. Dad’s spirit lives on … and on.