Depression is a debilitating disorder. Believe it or not, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. There are many causes of depression. However, many people suffer from more mild forms of depression that are linked to past and present life experiences.
Let’s take a look at the role of these experiences in shaping thinking patterns and what therapists call "core beliefs."
In order to understand core beliefs a bit better, we need to talk about some basic ideas that therapists use to understand clients’ presenting problems. Our beliefs, thoughts, and emotions are interconnected. For someone experiencing depression, we can easily see how one’s thoughts can contribute to the problem. In depression, individuals experience what therapists call “cognitive distortions”. Depression influences the brain, making it more likely that we will have thoughts that are negative and brittle. For example, someone with depression may have a thought such as, "I’m worthless."
While these thoughts feel very real to the individual, they are rarely factual and are destructive. These thoughts are often easily identified because we can start to recognize them if we pay attention to the things that run through our minds. However, real progress in overcoming depression often hinges on going deeper. These thoughts come from somewhere, and many therapists believe that the origin of these thoughts lies in our "core beliefs."
We can think of core beliefs as representing the foundation of our superficial thoughts, and this foundation is often built from previous experiences. As humans, we tend to pay special attention to emotionally impactful events, and we are especially impressionable when we are children. Negative experiences in childhood, such as neglect, abuse, or more benign experiences with social rejection or embarrassment, often lead to negative core beliefs. For example, an individual might struggle to easily make friendships later in life if he or she was socially rejected in grade school. This individual may have core beliefs such as “There’s something about me that causes others to dislike me” that prevent him or her from actively participating in present or new friendships. In turn, these core beliefs could create a perfect storm for the formation of depressive symptoms and thought patterns centered on self-criticism. Now that we have a better feel for what core beliefs are, how do we start to work with them?
In order to overcome negative core beliefs, we must first identify them. Sometimes, therapists will use a technique called a “float back” to identify core beliefs. A float back is what it sounds like—allowing your mind to float back in time to the first memory that you can recall where a certain emotional experience was present. After the memory is identified, someone may have a better feel for what core beliefs are associated with the difficult experience. Journaling is another good way to identify core beliefs. Take a few moments to write about your emotional experiences during the day in a notebook, and look through your words to find patterns. After discovering a negative core belief, one can start engaging in productive work. Challenge your negative core belief with objective information, looking for instances where the belief does not hold up. Also, look at the context of the situation where a negative core belief was created. For example, some individuals provide us with negative messages that are not accurate because the messages are rooted in their own insecurities or problems. Examine the sources of your core beliefs to determine if they are accurate. By working through negative core beliefs, you may find that your self-esteem increases and your mood does too.
Samuel McCune is a local mental health therapist dedicated to serving the citizens of Sheridan and surrounding communities, providing individual psychotherapy services.