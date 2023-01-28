What a difference two years makes. Hard to believe, but two years ago we were in session and cutting budgets to stave off huge deficits. The most painful to enact were those in programs like Medicaid. But health and social services are over a third of the budget, and you can’t reduce spending without reducing those programs.

Zip ahead to today. The legislature is awash in a one-time gusher of excess revenue produced by high oil, gas and coal prices, compounded by rising property taxes. The rush, by some, to spend more, seems unstoppable at times.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you