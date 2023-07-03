Have you seen the meme, “At my age, I don’t sit on the floor without a plan of how I am going to get up”? I personally think about this every time I need to sit on the floor or ground. It just gets harder and harder to get up without something to help me.
I have been an ER nurse for more than 20 years, and recently took the position of safe patient handling and mobility coordinator at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. What does this mean? Most people read the title and think, “Ahh… you make sure patients are safe.” This is true, but so much more. The job focuses on the safety of caregivers, family and patients.
Safe patient handling and mobility involves the use of assistive devices to ensure that patients can be moved safely and that care providers (family and those caring for patients in the home) avoid performing high-risk manual patient handling tasks. Using the devices reduces a care provider’s risk of injury and improves the safety and quality of patient care.
What does this mean for those of you in the community who assist in the care of a loved one? It means that equipment can make a significant difference for family and caregivers to safely transfer, move, lift, and care for patients. Not too long ago, caregivers would manually lift, transfer, and move patients, causing injuries to caregivers and patients. Gone are the days of taking a patient under their arms to assist them to a standing position, transferring them from bed to chair, turning or boosting them in bed.
Assistive devices come in many different forms and for all stages of mobility. There are ceiling lifts in homes, sit-to-stand lifts, fall recovery lifts, slide/slip sheets, floor-based lifts, car canes, car extractors, wheelchair movers and walkers. Any of these devices can be used in the private homes of patients. Not only does this provide safety for mobility, but it also provides independence for patients. It allows for patients to also stay at home longer.
Some of the equipment can be very scary at first, therefore all home caregivers must be trained in the safe and proper use of each piece of equipment. Vendors can go to homes and to train family and patients on how to use the equipment.
Early mobility of patients--in the hospital, then in the home--has been shown to decrease length of stays, decrease hospital-acquired infections, reduce delirium in older patients, reduce risks of falls due to weakness, reduce weakness due to immobility, improve cognition and physical recovery, and reduce risk of skin breakdown.
The safety of patients, both in the hospital and at home, is a top priority for everyone who cares for them. If you or a loved one needs assistance for care in the home, consider reaching out to the patient’s care team for advice on options.
Geo Gillett is employed with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.