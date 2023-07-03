senior citizen elderly stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Have you seen the meme, “At my age, I don’t sit on the floor without a plan of how I am going to get up”? I personally think about this every time I need to sit on the floor or ground. It just gets harder and harder to get up without something to help me.

I have been an ER nurse for more than 20 years, and recently took the position of safe patient handling and mobility coordinator at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. What does this mean? Most people read the title and think, “Ahh… you make sure patients are safe.” This is true, but so much more. The job focuses on the safety of caregivers, family and patients.

Geo Gillett is employed with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. 

