We’re all burnt out. Worn out. Exhausted. Emotional. Overloaded. Stressed. Unsure.
And with those emotions underlying our everyday life nowadays, everyone could use an extra dose of kindness.
A lot of our columnists speak of kindness and spreading kindness throughout our daily interactions. But, honestly, the message doesn’t seem to be getting through, and with the 2020 General Election just two weeks away, I think it’s a good reminder for all of us — myself included — to take preventative measures so as not to snap on people.
I’ve snapped at the people I most care about — and who care about me. Yes, I really could give myself some credit that I’m all of those adjectives listed above. But, we all are, so snapping at someone about to snap isn’t solving anything. In fact, snapping at anyone for anything should never be an acceptable adult behavior, unless of course you fancy shoving fists into a punching bag, in which, yes, by all means, let loose and snap away. That’s productive.
But avoid snapping by avoiding reaching your snapping point.
Easier said than done. I know, trust me.
Friends and family surrounding me constantly preach of self-care, and I’m inclined to believe they are all probably talking about it for a reason.
In a world that praises hustlers and hard workers, it’s OK to not be one of those things all the time. You really shouldn’t be that all the time, and if you are, you’ve likely snapped more than once at something other than a punching bag.
During the pandemic, when every corner turned is another opportunity to snap, don’t. Here’s how.
• Instead of bragging about the copious hours you’ve worked this week, brag about the reading-for-pleasure book you finished while taking a bubble bath.
• Celebrate those wins with coworkers, family members and friends, too. Did your boss take the afternoon off to be with her family? Cheers and a huzzah for her! Help that person celebrate that time, and pull a bit of extra weight for them so they can fully unplug. It’s likely if they’re a good teammate, they’ll return the favor.
• Speaking of, UNPLUG. I could preach this on the top of Cloud Peak through wind and rain. Forcing yourself into a tech-free, work-free zone — whether that’s putting a puzzle together, going for a walk or leaving your cellphone at home on an outing — will lessen anxiety and, ideally, decrease your dependence on feeling like you need to always be available and attentive just in case something happens. I can assure you, as I’ve learned myself this year, the world keeps turning if you don’t respond to work emails as urgently as others think you should.
• Reach out. If you feel down in the dumps, reach out to family. If you feel lonely, shoot a text to a friend. If you haven’t left the house for a day — or two or five — take the dog for an extra long walk.
If nobody has told you yet this year, I’ll tell you now. It’s OK to give yourself a breather. It’s also OK to share kindness, even when you don’t feel like it. Kahlil Gibran, a Lebanese writer, said “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.”
Let’s replace our snapping with the spreading of kindness.
How have you or others spread kindness during this tough time? Let me know at ashleigh.snoozy@thesheridanpress.com.