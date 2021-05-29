Flowers are up in downtown! Thank you to the Downtown Sheridan Association board members and volunteers for helping transplant the petunias this past Sunday.
Thank you to Sheridan College’s horticulture class for growing the petunias for the heart of downtown. A very special thank you to Chuck Holloway, who for many years led the program and worked with DSA on this annual project. Chuck retired from the college this past month.
DSA had a great time hosting the Downtown Kentucky Derby Party on May 1. Thank you to our sponsors and attendees. If you heard about the event and wished you would have attended — don’t worry we are planning on bringing this southern style event back next year.
Summer is officially here in Sheridan, school is out and downtown continues to be busy seven days a week. DSA will kick off our season with the first event on Saturday, June 12, for the Spring Fest Farmers Market at Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery from 9 a.m. to noon. This will be a combined market with vendors from Landon’s, Saturday Market and the Sheridan Farmers Market. Vendors will sell fresh herbs, jellies, coffee, baked goods, dairy products, produce, eggs and craft items. Will Craft’s Hot Gaspacho will headline the mini-festival.
Following the kick-off, Sheridan Farmers Market will run every Thursday night from June 17 through Sept. 16 on Grinnell Plaza.
Mark your calendars, the first 3rd Thursday Street Festival will be June 17. The Craft Brothers will be playing on the main stage. The July 3rd Thursday has been moved up a week and will take place July 8, as this year it falls during Rodeo Week. Booth space is still available for the 3rd Thursday Street Festival (June 17, July 8, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16) and the Farmers Market. Both registration forms are available online at www.downtownsheridan.org. Please stop by our office, call 672-8881 or visit the website for more information.
DSA’s summer events lineup in addition to 3rd Thursday Street Festivals and weekly farmers markets include the First People’s Powwow on July 16 at the Sheridan Inn, the Goose Creek Polo Cup at the Flying H Polo Club July 25, DSA Annual Meeting at the DSA Community Room July 28 and Crazy Days in downtown Sheridan Aug. 5-7.