Happy fall! The Downtown Sheridan Association has just wrapped up a great and successful summer season filled with great community-centric events. The summer kicked off with our Kentucky Derby Party, then right into (four) 3rd Thursdays, First People’s Pow Wow, Goose Creek Polo Cup and closed the event season with the return of DSA’s annual Wine Fest.
A special thank you to Janet Hoxie for running the farmers market this summer and a big thank you to the Sheridan community for attending our events and supporting local vendors and retailers.
The DSA board is very honored to be a 2023 Great American Main Street Award semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
This is the first time that Downtown Sheridan Association/Main Street has been selected as a semifinalist for this prestigious award. The 2023 Great American Main Street Award winners will be announced at the Opening Plenary of the 2023 Main Street Now Conference in Boston on March 27, 2023. If you have not seen the downtown Sheridan video yet, see our website at downtownsheridan.org to see the short film produced by Steve Tucker at Bighorn Films.
I hope everyone is still enjoying the beautiful flowers on Main Street. I would like to extend a thank you to Roger Flores and Katherine Sullivan for watering them this summer. DSA will be taking down the flowers Oct. 16 at 7:30 a.m. If anyone would be available to help take them down, please contact the DSA office. This fall, I will be getting caught up on some outstanding projects and prepping for our Shop Small Business Saturday and Men’s Night in December.
Most importantly, the DSA will be working closely with business owners and stakeholders in preparing for next year’s Downtown Sheridan Main Street resurfacing and utility upgrade project. WYDOT will have a public meeting Oct. 12 from 5-6 p.m. at ERA Carroll Realty in the second floor conference room. WYDOT has completed the final plans for the project, and more information and proposed maps of street closures will be available to view.
Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association.