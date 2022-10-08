Downtown Sheridan stock
Happy fall! The Downtown Sheridan Association has just wrapped up a great and successful summer season filled with great community-centric events. The summer kicked off with our Kentucky Derby Party, then right into (four) 3rd Thursdays, First People’s Pow Wow, Goose Creek Polo Cup and closed the event season with the return of DSA’s annual Wine Fest.

A special thank you to Janet Hoxie for running the farmers market this summer and a big thank you to the Sheridan community for attending our events and supporting local vendors and retailers.

Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association. 

