I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. The holiday season has officially kicked off and Downtown Sheridan Association has some fun downtown promotions.
On Nov. 1, DSA kicked off its second annual Shop Small Holiday Spree. Any time you support a downtown business (retail stores, art galleries, salons, restaurants, bars, breweries and everything in between), text 307-336-7595 a photo of your purchase or the receipt to be automatically entered to win a $1,000 shopping spree at up to three downtown businesses of your choice.
Every documented and submitted purchase counts as one entry and there’s no limit on the number of times you can enter. Purchases made on Small Business Saturday count as double entries.
The winner will be randomly selected and contacted Dec. 2. Thank you to the city of Sheridan, Wyoming Main Street and DSA’s Promotions Committee for sponsoring the holiday spree.
In partnership with American Express, DSA is a Neighborhood Champion and will co-host “Shop Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique and provide invaluable contributions to our economy. This is the 14th anniversary of American Express’ Shop Small initiative and the fifth year for DSA participating in the national event. DSA will provide bags, stickers and other promotional materials for businesses to hand out to shoppers. In addition, DSA staff will be out on Saturday morning giving away cookies and giving shoppers a chance to win a gift card ranging from $25-$100 to downtown retailers.
For those last-minute shoppers, DSA will host its annual Men’s Night on Dec. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Get your ugly sweater/Christmas outfit ready and come downtown to start (or finish) your last-minute shopping. We will have a complete list of the participating businesses on our Downtown Sheridan Association website and Facebook page.
Reflecting on this past year, I would like to thank the DSA Board of Directors and volunteers for all their hard work and dedication. We sure had an extremely busy “event” season that kicked off with our Downtown Kentucky Derby Party and ended with the return of the annual Wine Festival.
Being named as a Great American Main Street Award Semi-Finalist was very humbling to receive, as all our hard work is being recognized at a national level.
Thank you to the Sheridan community for your continued support of DSA.
Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association.