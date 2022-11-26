1.4.2022 - Business holiday shopping recap 003.jpg
Holiday decorations adorn a lightpost in downtown Sheridan Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. This year's holiday shopping season was a record or near-record holiday shopping year, according to Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. The holiday season has officially kicked off and Downtown Sheridan Association has some fun downtown promotions.

On Nov. 1, DSA kicked off its second annual Shop Small Holiday Spree. Any time you support a downtown business (retail stores, art galleries, salons, restaurants, bars, breweries and everything in between), text 307-336-7595 a photo of your purchase or the receipt to be automatically entered to win a $1,000 shopping spree at up to three downtown businesses of your choice.

Zoila Perry is executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association. 

