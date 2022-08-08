02-26-21 cvc pt. 3 dementia friendly wyoming.jpgweb.jpg
Buy Now

Heather Comstock, right, speaks with an attendee at an open house about the Dementia Friendly Wyoming program. Dementia Friendly Wyoming derived from a Center for a Vital Community-hosted study circle on dementia in the Sheridan County community.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Dementia Friendly Wyoming is a department of The Hub on Smith. DFW serves as a support and educational resource for persons living with dementia and their family and friends. When we use the word “dementia” it could mean a person who may be experiencing progressive memory or navigation challenges. Or you may notice changes in a person’s ability to function independently as they once used to. There is a high level of stigma attached to the word dementia so many prefer words such as “memory challenges” or “living with change."

Sometimes people are aware of the progressing "changes" in themselves and may even seek more clarity on their situation through a professional medical diagnosis. However, in many situations, persons who are living with symptoms of dementia may not be aware of the changes they are exhibiting. This unawareness can and often does present an additional layer of complexity to an already unclear situation. A person’s unawareness can be misunderstood or perceived by friends or family as a form of manipulation or even a refusal to admit that challenges and changes are occurring.

Heather Comstock, MSc Dementia Studies, is the dementia care educator at The Hub on Smith.

Recommended for you