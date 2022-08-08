Dementia Friendly Wyoming is a department of The Hub on Smith. DFW serves as a support and educational resource for persons living with dementia and their family and friends. When we use the word “dementia” it could mean a person who may be experiencing progressive memory or navigation challenges. Or you may notice changes in a person’s ability to function independently as they once used to. There is a high level of stigma attached to the word dementia so many prefer words such as “memory challenges” or “living with change."
Sometimes people are aware of the progressing "changes" in themselves and may even seek more clarity on their situation through a professional medical diagnosis. However, in many situations, persons who are living with symptoms of dementia may not be aware of the changes they are exhibiting. This unawareness can and often does present an additional layer of complexity to an already unclear situation. A person’s unawareness can be misunderstood or perceived by friends or family as a form of manipulation or even a refusal to admit that challenges and changes are occurring.
Seeking additional information and education is an excellent first step, whether you are noticing changes in yourself or if you, as a family member or friend, are observing changes in another. In fact, the importance of seeking support as soon as possible cannot be overstressed. Why? Often, unclear situations such as early signs of dementia begin to create many challenges in everyday communications. This causes stress and can lead to fractured relationships that often increases social isolation for the person experiencing changes at the exact time they need increased amounts of understanding and support.
Once in a while, I’ll hear someone say something like, “But we can’t cure this, so there is nothing that can be done.” While it is true that there is currently no known cure for dementia, a lot that can be done to support a person living with the symptoms and progression of dementia. How is that? As conversations about what is being observed unfold, a pattern often emerges and, together, a plan can be developed to alleviate the stress and enhance the quality of life for both the persons living with dementia and their care partners.
For example, talking to a professional to gather additional information will increase understanding and gain clarity on your situation and will open the door to new strategies for communication and living well. Contact us at the DFW department for a private conversation, to gain help in developing a plan, and to learn more about current workshops being offered at The Hub on Smith.
The information you’ll gain in contacting the DFW is so important because, with additional awareness of your circumstance, you also gain more choices about how to approach your situation.
Heather Comstock, MSc Dementia Studies, is the dementia care educator at The Hub on Smith.