A microbe, or microscopic organism, is a living thing that is too small to be seen with the naked eye. This general term is used to describe bacteria, fungi, yeast and viruses, to name a few. A microbiome is the collection of the microbes living in a given area, like the intestines in the human body.
As humans, we begin to build our microbiome the moment we are born. How and where we’re born play a big role in the types of microbes we acquire. Babies first pick up microbes through a vaginal birth and continue to pick up microbes throughout their lives. The microbiome isn’t fixed; it develops over time and changes in response to its environment.
What does the microbiome do?
Gut bacteria affects the entire body, including the brain. The beneficial bacteria in the gut have many functions, including the ability to synthesize some vitamins, help with digestion, balance mood, reduce anxiety and protect against infections and some forms of cancer. Strains of good bacteria in the gut are also associated with lower rates of obesity, diabetes and various digestive tract diseases.
If there are too many bad bacteria or too few good bacteria in the microbiome, serious health problems can arise. The population of good bacteria in your body can be inhibited or killed by stress, surgery, illness, trauma or unhealthy eating habits. Antibiotics can kill bad bacteria that cause disease, but they also kill off many of the beneficial microbes. We can keep our microbiomes healthy by eating foods that feed the good bacteria and avoiding foods that encourage the growth of bad bacteria.
The foods we eat have a big influence on our microbiomes. Many microbes in our guts help us extract nutrients from food we wouldn’t otherwise be able to digest. Different microbes thrive on different types of food. You can promote and sustain the growth of good bacteria (also known as probiotics) in your gut by eating foods the bacteria are known to thrive on. These foods are known as prebiotics, and they include a variety of fiber-rich foods. Having adequate ‘prebiotics’ in the diet can support the microbiome so that a ‘probiotic’ supplement is not necessary for health maintenance.
Here are some tips to support the microbiome:
1. Great prebiotic sources include fiber-rich plant foods such as legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, whole grains, fruits and especially vegetables.
2. Limit processed foods, large servings of red meat and foods high in added sugar and artificial sweeteners to help minimize the growth of bad bacteria.
3. Drink plenty of water and other non-caffeinated, unsweetened beverages.
4. Limit or avoid any foods to which you are sensitive, intolerant or allergic. Some common examples are corn, dairy, eggs, fish and shellfish, peanuts, soy, tree nuts and wheat (gluten).
5. During and after completing a course of antibiotics, eat probiotic foods and take a probiotic supplement. This can help rebuild the population of healthy bacteria in your gut.
6. Here is a list of super powerhouse prebiotic foods: apples, arugula, asparagus, bananas, burdock, cabbage, chicory, cocoa, dandelion greens, eggplant, endive, flaxseed, garlic, honey, Jerusalem artichokes (sunchoke), jicama, leeks, legumes, onions, peas, radicchio and whole grains like buckwheat.