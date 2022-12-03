As Thanksgiving comes to an end, many of us begin to prepare for the Christmas season. One of the first signs of the season is people making a trip to the mountains to cut down a live tree to use as a Christmas tree in their homes.
I too enjoy this annual tradition but often hesitate as I am sawing down a precious young tree. I consider that the tree has taken some 10 years to grow and what a pity it is for me to cut it down to enjoy it in my home for a mere month before sending off to the compost pile. Otherwise, it could grow into a majestic tall tree, towering into the sky.
Then, I consider the forest benefit of the tree cutting program. According to the National Forest Service, cutting Christmas trees thins out dense tree groups allowing for other trees to grow larger. It also allows for more sunlight to nourish the forest floor creating vegetation for wildlife. Cutting the trees, as it turns out, is a positive action that promotes growth and health in the forest.
I also consider how similar our own lives are to the dense forests. We live in a time with so many seemingly good obligations, responsibilities and activities, much like the abundance of trees in the forest. We tend to pack our schedules full of these things and neglect to realize that they can rob us of good mental, physical or spiritual nourishment. Perhaps cutting some of the pressures and distractions from our lives might allow us to grow healthier and deepen the development of our talents. Initially, it may create some anxiety to think about not having a phone with us constantly, not having a soda or coffee in hand, not attending every school board meeting, etc.
We could all benefit from taking time to consider the habits we have developed and evaluate if they limit our success, or if they promote our progress. To do this, I suggest using these three steps. First, set aside time to thoughtfully and intentionally consider your activity level and what is really important to you. Second, make a list of the ways that you spend your time each week. Third, ask yourself these questions, “Will this activity get me closer to my long-term goals?” “Why do I spend my time the way that I do?” “Is this activity helping my development, or is it stunting my growth?”
After following these steps, you can begin to remove these unhealthy habits, addictions and empty behaviors from your life. While this is typically easier said than done, there are two things that tend to help the most. First, have someone that you can be accountable to; ideally someone you can talk honestly with, who will provide a different perspective. Second, replace old habits with new healthier ones. It’s not enough to simply take away old habits; we must replace them with positive ones to make a lasting difference.
Ultimately, if we can thin out the dense forest of our lives, we can allow room for new trees to grow to make our forest flourish. I believe that using this method will give us the opportunity to become more successful, satisfied, and fulfilled in our lives.
Tyler Broderick is an employee with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.