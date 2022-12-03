As Thanksgiving comes to an end, many of us begin to prepare for the Christmas season. One of the first signs of the season is people making a trip to the mountains to cut down a live tree to use as a Christmas tree in their homes.

I too enjoy this annual tradition but often hesitate as I am sawing down a precious young tree. I consider that the tree has taken some 10 years to grow and what a pity it is for me to cut it down to enjoy it in my home for a mere month before sending off to the compost pile. Otherwise, it could grow into a majestic tall tree, towering into the sky.

Tyler Broderick is an employee with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. 

