My grandmother, Jean Ann Sabin, would have turned 98 years old this month. She had this innate ability to make everyone around her feel like they were the most important person in the room.
I always looked forward to the adventures that awaited us when visiting her large brick home on Park Avenue. Each morning I would sit on a footstool in her bathroom, watching her apply red lipstick and carefully select her jewelry for the day. Then we would spend most of the day outside in the garden, feeding the ducks at the pond across the street or visiting a nearby park.
If it happened to be a Friday, we spent the afternoon picking up a few bottles of wine and preparing to host or attend a party. This weekly event, known as Friday Night Club, saw dozens of friends gather to raise a glass, share a meal and enjoy each other's company and laughter. Even as this group entered their 90s, Friday Night Club convened as consistently as Sunday Mass (although quite a bit more wine was consumed on Friday night than doled out for communion on Sunday morning).
In one word, Jean Ann was elegant. She carried her small frame with poise and precision from years of disciplined practice in a ballet studio. She listened to old-time music on a record player and had the kind of art collection that told stories.
Stitched into the fabric of her elegance was also a spirit of adventure and an enthusiasm for trying new things. She learned how to snow ski in her 40s, how to golf in her 60s and took a chance on sky diving in her 80s. I can tell you from personal experience, attending the exercise class she taught into her 90s was no stroll around the park either.
People were drawn to Jean Ann because of her poise and inspiring nature, but her real magic was reflecting that light back to the people in her presence. Whether a 4-year-old picking snap peas in the garden or a longtime friend from the PTA, she always made those in her presence feel like they were the most important person in the room. Precisely because in that moment, they were.
Several years before she passed away, Jean Ann began giving away pieces of her very impressive jewelry collection. She serendipitously gifted me a wedding ring one week before my wedding. What’s amazing about this story is we weren’t engaged at the time and we hadn’t told a soul of our plans to elope. She said she just had a feeling it was time to give me her own mother-in-law’s ring because we “shared the same spirit.”
Shortly after she gifted me the wedding ring, she gave me a beautiful silver and turquoise ring that she called her “Every Day Ring.” I could remember seeing it on her right hand during our time in the garden as well as complementing a chic black dress for a dinner party. At first I thought I would only wear it on special occasions, but I soon found myself reaching for both her “Every Day Ring” alongside my wedding ring each morning.
Together these two rings are part of thousands of moments in my day. A gentle clink against a mug of tea in the morning. A piece of every handshake to a stranger as well as the intimacy of hands clasped tight in joy, and in grief. And I can’t help but give them a momentary brush as I prepare for a difficult conversation or to speak to an intimidating room. Through the big moments and the small ones, these rings seem to summon the elegance, poise, wit and compassion steeped into them.
As I look around the world today, sometimes I wonder if we spend enough time thinking about the actions, words and impact we cultivate on a daily basis. I hear things like “I’ve just been so busy” and “It’s been a crazy time for all of us” more than I hear references to gratitude, grace and contentment. I know circumstances are difficult for many right now, but I can also hear Jean Ann whispering in my ear, “We have a lot to do today; we simply do not have time for excuses.”
What is it in your life that can serve as a reminder of the person you want to be? Perhaps your worn leather belt reminds you to be durable and soft at the same time. Maybe that shotgun on the mantle compels you to be steadfast in your values and precise in your words. Or the sewing machine in the corner might remind you to fix what needs mending.
Join me in raising a glass of red wine (a quite large one, if you want to do justice) to a woman who lived every day with elegance. And then make every effort to follow suit. Because we will never become the person we intend to be tomorrow. And a legacy is only the summation of our words and actions every single day.