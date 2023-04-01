If spring ever actually decides to arrive, it should be a good one.
There are plenty of things to be excited about for April, including events at The WYO Theater and Whitney Center for the Arts, including the return of Soiree, an evening of music, craft cocktails and art. Sheridan Community Land Trust continues their excellent series of Explore History events. There’s the Big Horn Homebuilders Home and Garden Show, Farmers Markets, the reopening of most every museum and plenty more.
All this before things really kick off with the Big Horn Soccer Cup in May. It might be hard to imagine getting outside on the grass right now, but fingers crossed that the snow plays a role in minimizing fire impacts later on in the season.
Speaking of later in the season, our team continues to work in preparation for the reopening of the Burgess Junction Visitor Center for the Memorial Day weekend. We’ll have staff onboarding here beginning in a few weeks, and we continue to gather things to spruce the place up, as well as new merchandise to offer the traveling public — to justify the expense of running the center, we’ll need to generate significant revenue on items like hats, shirts, maps, etc. If you’re interested in volunteering at the center, please let me know — we’ll have some open slots during the week where we could use the help of someone with great knowledge of our community and the mountains.
I’ve been on the road quite a lot, which is typical for this time of year — from January through March I attend a half dozen trade and media events, both nationally and internationally. I meet with tour operators to make sure that Sheridan County is on their radar as they book trips for clients; I meet with media to pitch stories about our incredible community; and I am headed to D.C. in a few weeks with a contingent of Wyoming Office of Tourism staff and WOT board members to meet with our congressional delegation: we’ll discuss industry issues as well as opportunities, including the effort to return passenger rail service to our region.
We’re looking ahead to another strong summer season here in our region. While the world is “open” once again, airfare prices have skyrocketed; airlines have struggled to add necessary flights both domestically and internationally as the pilot shortage continues, which means that road trips look to be as popular as ever, especially as fuel prices have plummeted from the insane highs we saw last summer — a major boon to business in the American West. Our team will continue to position Sheridan County as a premiere destination, but we can’t take for granted the business that we see from folks traveling to and from Yellowstone, especially as demand continues to balloon in the wake of last year’s historic flooding.
Speaking of Yellowstone, it’s now virtually impossible to go anyplace in the country and not have someone ask if Wyoming is really like the show. Taylor Sheridan’s shows have certainly romanticized the American West in a way that hasn’t been seen in quite some time, but it sure would be nice if at least some of these programs were filmed here in Wyoming. I’ve been a member of a statewide taskforce for several years now that has worked to bring film to our state, and for reasons too long to explain here, we haven’t made much headway (not on the feature film side, anyway — here in Sheridan County we’ve had good success with commercials and brands using the community and the Bighorn Mountains as a backdrop). It will be interesting to see if the cultural impact of the show wanes with the impending departure of its biggest star.
That’s about all for now. We have a few other exciting things in the hopper that I’ll have more information on in the coming months, including an exciting program set to feature the one and only James Jackson, a new community events tool, and more.
Shawn Parker is executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.