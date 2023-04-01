05-06-22 bighorn mountain soccer cup setup 6web.jpg
Equipment awaits volunteers to place around the Big Horn Equestrian Center grounds Friday, May 6, 2022. Several groups of volunteers help with different elements of the Bighorn Mountain Soccer Cup, from setup and takedown to monitoring events throughout the weekend.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

If spring ever actually decides to arrive, it should be a good one.

There are plenty of things to be excited about for April, including events at The WYO Theater and Whitney Center for the Arts, including the return of Soiree, an evening of music, craft cocktails and art. Sheridan Community Land Trust continues their excellent series of Explore History events. There’s the Big Horn Homebuilders Home and Garden Show, Farmers Markets, the reopening of most every museum and plenty more.

Shawn Parker is executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism. 

