doctor stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

You probably know multiple people who have a diagnosis of osteoporosis or osteopenia. Osteoporosis-associated fractures can reduce quality of life and even have a mortality risk. The good news is we can work to prevent osteoporosis throughout our lifespan.

Two main contributing factors to osteoporosis later in life include low peak bone mass and a high rate of bone loss. 40-60% of our peak bone mass is developed during adolescence, and the peak occurs during our late 20s or early 30s.

Whitney Weborg, PT, DPT is a physical therapist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Wyoming Rehab.  

Tags

Recommended for you