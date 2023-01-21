You probably know multiple people who have a diagnosis of osteoporosis or osteopenia. Osteoporosis-associated fractures can reduce quality of life and even have a mortality risk. The good news is we can work to prevent osteoporosis throughout our lifespan.
Two main contributing factors to osteoporosis later in life include low peak bone mass and a high rate of bone loss. 40-60% of our peak bone mass is developed during adolescence, and the peak occurs during our late 20s or early 30s.
Exercise is an essential factor for the achievement of high peak bone mass. Conversely, a high rate of bone loss can occur for many reasons.
Exercise is also an essential factor in helping slow the loss of bone. Specifically, we need to load our skeletons.
While low-impact activities such as biking and water aerobics can be wonderful for other body systems, exercises to improve bone density should include resistance training and more strenuous aerobic exercises, such as running. For most individuals, resistance training is a great place to start.
Recommendations for physical activity include two to three days per week of resistance training. Guidelines include finding exercises to utilize all major muscle groups through a large range of movement.
Those wishing for prevention should complete six to 12 repetitions for two to three sets, and the intensity should be enough to feel uncomfortable.
Unsure of where to start? Are you or someone you know currently diagnosed with osteoporosis or osteopenia?
Seeing a physical therapist for a personalized program and education may be appropriate.
Whitney Weborg, PT, DPT is a physical therapist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Wyoming Rehab.