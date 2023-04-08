4.9.2022 - Sexual Assault Awareness Month 001.jpg
A painted rock sits in front of the Advocacy & Resource Center Thursday, April 7, 2022. ARC staff painted over 250 rocks teal and added inspirational phrases and contact information in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month this month.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

Imagine you’re at your local grocery store, you turn the corner with your cart, then BOOM! You’re face to face with that friend you never messaged or called back. You feel a knot form in the pit of your stomach. Your muscles tense, your face flushes, your cheeks get hot and all you want to do is hide. Those uncomfortable feelings stem from shame. As adults, we’ve all experienced it in one situation or another.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and sexual assault survivors are more familiar with the feeling of shame than most people realize. It manifests itself into their lives daily. It’s a constant battle against themselves inside their head:

Rachel Laramore is a victim advocate at the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan.

