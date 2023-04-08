Imagine you’re at your local grocery store, you turn the corner with your cart, then BOOM! You’re face to face with that friend you never messaged or called back. You feel a knot form in the pit of your stomach. Your muscles tense, your face flushes, your cheeks get hot and all you want to do is hide. Those uncomfortable feelings stem from shame. As adults, we’ve all experienced it in one situation or another.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and sexual assault survivors are more familiar with the feeling of shame than most people realize. It manifests itself into their lives daily. It’s a constant battle against themselves inside their head:
“Why did I let that happen?”
“Why can’t I just move on?”
This constant war often has casualties. These casualties come in the form of a survivor’s self-esteem, self-worth, interpersonal relationships, careers, and their mental and physical well-being.
Being told you’re not good enough, you’re not intelligent enough, you’re not strong enough, and you’re not good at anything. Envision a person that lives inside your head that says those things to you every single day. Every time you try to make a new friend, every time you go to work, every time you close your eyes, the message that you're not good enough echoes through your mind. That person is shame, and it lives in the minds of many survivors. That constant wave of negative self-talk can lead to several long-term mental issues. Trauma and shame are linked to PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, dissociation, eating disorders, and several other mental ailments. In a lot of cases, these emotions feel overwhelming and victims have a hard time coping. The inability to cope mixed with the helpless, isolating feeling associated with shame can lead to survivors trying to numb or alter those feelings, slipping into the cycle of substance abuse. They survived the trauma only to be victimized by their own minds.
Shame has the power to wreak havoc on a survivor’s brain, but also their body. When a human being feels shame, it reacts the way it would if you were facing a physical threat. It shuts down the “thinking” part of your brain, and it raises the alarm. For a lot of sexual assault survivors, their fight/flight/ or freeze response is how they’ve learned to survive. Carrying the weight of their trauma has been linked to things ranging from sleep disturbances and gastrointestinal issues all the way to respiratory and cardiovascular disease. They survived the trauma only to be victimized by their own bodies.
So, how do we help? I believe that the answer is rooted in three simple words, “I believe you.” Instead of questioning their reality, validate it. We combat those negative self-beliefs with empowerment and support. We remind the survivors in our life that no matter what they were wearing, no matter how long it took to tell someone, no matter what shame may be telling them, they didn’t deserve to be a victim.
Rachel Laramore is a victim advocate at the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan.