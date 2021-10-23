Ayurveda is an ancient medicine system from the Indian subcontinent. It means the ‘science of life’. In Sanskrit, ‘ayus’ means ‘life’ and ‘veda,’ means ‘science.’
It encompasses a holistic approach to promote balance within the mind, body and spirit. More than 80% of the population in India incorporate it into their ‘health’ plan approach. Though some western medicine dogmas dismiss it as pseudoscience, many health providers that study it learn there are many tools within Ayurveda that can harmonize with western medicine and promote real healing. These tools include meditation, yoga and a plant-oriented diet. This article will be a review of the diet.
A famous Ayurvedic saying is, “When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use; When diet is correct, medicine is of no need.” Though this does not apply to every situation calling for medical intervention, it does have some foundational truth that we as Americans may find slightly irritating. It is inconvenient and time consuming to prioritize healthy eating. Much easier to take 20 minutes and pick up a pizza, bag of chips, etc. than take the time to plan a meal, buy groceries, prep the meal, do the dishes and all that comes with really prioritizing diet. Ayurveda is an approach that requires this. It offers hope and empowerment to the individual that real healing is in our control, based on the many lifestyle choices made within the daily and nightly routine.
The meal planning for Ayurveda is organic, local and plant based, suggesting three meals a day with no snacking. It encompasses complete protein foods like kitchari (split mung beans and white basmati rice with seasonings and ghee) and organic lean meats, vegetables, fruit and whole grains such as buckwheat, oats and sorghum. Dairy is limited. Foods to avoid include alcohol, coffee, processed foods such as sweets and baked sugary goods, chips, soda, most crackers, most American yogurt, etc.
Traditional Ayurvedic lifestyle provides a ‘cleanse’ in the fall and the spring. This is a time to reset oneself, helping to stay balanced on life’s journey. The diet part of this cleanse can be short or long, but usually around 21 days. It promotes deep ‘cleaning’ of the lymphatic system, liver and gastrointestinal tract. It is not a fast, allowing all the nutrients needed, but none of the nutrients that do not serve significant health or healing.
To tailor the Ayurveda diet to an individual’s unique needs, there are three energies or ‘doshas’ to consider. A dosha is one of the three primary elements and energies that exist in the body. They are called:
• Vata (air and ether)
• Pitta (fire and water)
• Kapha (water and earth)
The seasons also reflect a dominant dosha, and food choices can be made to balance these. Late fall and winter are predominantly Vata, summer is predominantly Pitta and late winter and spring is predominantly Kapha.
Though Ayurveda meal planning requires planning and cooking at home, the benefits can be considerable, promoting balance and wellness.
This winter, The Hub on Smith hopes to provide classes introducing some of the Ayurvedic approach, including yoga, meditation and meal planning.