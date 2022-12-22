We have all been through painful experiences that seem to stick with us, reentering our minds when we run into reminders. Old feelings return to us in a powerful way, and we may find ourselves asking the question, “When will I get past this?”
For some experiences, time doesn’t heal wounds. Research indicates that a specific form of therapy, known as eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), may be the most effective way to process painful past events.
To understand the way EMDR works, we have to talk about memories. The brain is hardwired to heal and to work through experiences, even difficult ones. However, particularly painful events can disrupt the brain’s healing process. Our brains do not struggle to resolve and process the vast majority of our experiences. Even negative events are usually worked through. We learn from our mistakes, and we make changes to our behaviors or develop new perspectives that will help us in the future.
However, some memories are “frozen,” or stored in a separate memory network, and these painful events remain unresolved and unprocessed, ready to reemerge when something reactivates the memory. In traditional psychotherapy, clients are encouraged to talk through difficult events from the past; however, this approach often falls short as conversation does little to facilitate processing of these frozen memories. EMDR targets these memories in a different and more effective way.
EMDR is hypothesized to reboot the brain’s natural healing mechanism through bilateral eye movements. Clients are instructed to focus on the disturbing parts of a previous memory while moving their eyes back and forth. Sounds wild, doesn’t it? In the 1980s, a clinical psychologist named Francine Shapiro was diagnosed with colon cancer during her graduate training in New York. Shapiro took a walk in central park after receiving her diagnosis and noticed that she felt significantly better. She retraced her steps and recalled that she had been moving her eyes back and forth rhythmically throughout her walk.
Her relief was so dramatic that she decided to investigate if eye movements could help others with emotional distress. Since the 80s, significant research has validated Shapiro’s conclusions, and EMDR is now considered one of the frontline treatments for addressing disturbing memories and mental health problems grounded in the past, including post-traumatic stress.
Researchers are not entirely sure why EMDR works. However, many believe that EMDR might resolve memories because it has similarities to rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Memories are processed and consolidated during REM sleep, the stage of sleep in which dreaming occurs.
I have seen the power of EMDR firsthand. Some clients experience rapid relief from troublesome symptoms in their first session after trying many other approaches to therapy.
If you are struggling to move forward from the past, consider contacting a therapist who offers EMDR. If you’d like further information on this treatment protocol, see emdria.org.
Samuel McCune is a local mental health therapist dedicated to serving the citizens of Sheridan and surrounding communities, providing individual psychotherapy services.