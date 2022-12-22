Eye stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

We have all been through painful experiences that seem to stick with us, reentering our minds when we run into reminders. Old feelings return to us in a powerful way, and we may find ourselves asking the question, “When will I get past this?” 

For some experiences, time doesn’t heal wounds. Research indicates that a specific form of therapy, known as eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), may be the most effective way to process painful past events.

Samuel McCune is a local mental health therapist dedicated to serving the citizens of Sheridan and surrounding communities, providing individual psychotherapy services.

