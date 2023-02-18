1-18-21 GPET_SD 001.jpg
Buy Now

Assistant Director Rhonda Weber works in her office at the Advocacy and Resource Center Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The Advocacy and Resource Center is one of 15 local organizations receiving general purpose excise tax allocations.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Sheridan College will be hosting the "Tunnel of Oppression" Feb. 20-26 in the Kooi Library. The "Tunnel of Oppression" is an interactive experience where participants walk through a tunnel of exhibits and scenes that raise awareness about the many types of oppression in a realistic and emotional setting.

The Advocacy and Resource Center, along with other community partners and nonprofits have been working for months to bring not only interactive exhibits but also educational ones. Some exhibits included will be youth immigration experience presented by the TRIO program at Sheridan College; sexual assault presented by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center; human trafficking and exploitation presented by Uprising; privilege in health care systems presented by Sheridan County Public Health; and foster care experiences presented by Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.

Rhonda Weber is assistant director and victim/witness coordinator for the Advocacy and Resource Center.

Recommended for you