Sheridan College will be hosting the "Tunnel of Oppression" Feb. 20-26 in the Kooi Library. The "Tunnel of Oppression" is an interactive experience where participants walk through a tunnel of exhibits and scenes that raise awareness about the many types of oppression in a realistic and emotional setting.
The Advocacy and Resource Center, along with other community partners and nonprofits have been working for months to bring not only interactive exhibits but also educational ones. Some exhibits included will be youth immigration experience presented by the TRIO program at Sheridan College; sexual assault presented by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center; human trafficking and exploitation presented by Uprising; privilege in health care systems presented by Sheridan County Public Health; and foster care experiences presented by Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
Participants can expect to learn about how these experiences are oppressive to people in communities and will be challenged to think more deeply about issues of oppression.
The ARC chose to build its exhibit about victim blaming and the effects on victims who are typically already part of a marginalized community. We hope to give participants a better understanding of how oppression and victimization lead to victim blaming by individuals and systems such as law enforcement and help identify ways everyone can be a part of the social change where victims are treated with respect and their safety is prioritized. We chose to focus on victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence but recognize that victim blaming can happen to all people who experience trauma, harm or crimes.
Domestic violence and sexual abuse are complex and dynamic topics to learn about and discuss. There are many factors to consider when trying to understand the existence of such horrific acts of violence. At the root of both is oppression. Oppression within victimization can often go unnoticed due to the reinforced and maintained social structures that were built from oppressive historical gains in government, education, traditions, religion and laws.
Victim blaming occurs when victims of crimes, incidents and tragedies are meant to be held accountable for what happened to them and questions their responsibility for the actions. It implies that the victim brought on their own harm or danger in some way and places fault solely on the them rather than the perpetrator. It has become a social norm to “look the other way,” or figure out where it all went wrong with the victim. Little attention is paid to the abuser and the fault they carry. Victim blaming has become the easy way to lean away from the discomfort that victimization creates in our lives, but it has a tremendously negative impact.
Dismantling oppression, at all levels (individually, systematically, socially) will break down norms, traditions and beliefs that perpetuate violence and will increase access to safety for all.
We hope this exhibit shines a light on how victims of domestic violence and sexual violence are treated by individuals, systems and social structures rooted in oppression when they need help most. Victims are often revictimized and further traumatized leading many to remain silent.
Please join us for a reception of this event Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan College Kooi Library to meet with contributors and experience the exhibits. A full schedule of times is available on the event site at sheridan.edu/too.
Rhonda Weber is assistant director and victim/witness coordinator for the Advocacy and Resource Center.