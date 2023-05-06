From time to time, I am asked about the apparent increased prevalence of mental illness in our communities.  At least by subjective observation by those who ask, it seems that there has been a drastic increase in mental illness over the past several decades.

According to the World Health Organization, American Psychological Association and other sources, mental illness has been on a steady rise for quite some time — even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tyler Broderick, MS LPC, is senior director of clinical services at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. 

Recommended for you