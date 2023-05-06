From time to time, I am asked about the apparent increased prevalence of mental illness in our communities. At least by subjective observation by those who ask, it seems that there has been a drastic increase in mental illness over the past several decades.
According to the World Health Organization, American Psychological Association and other sources, mental illness has been on a steady rise for quite some time — even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next question that I am asked is why? Why has there been such a significant increase in mental illness over the years?
The answer to this question is a complicated one. I don’t believe there is one simple answer to this question, but I’ll share a few likely reasons for this rise.
These reasons include increased incidence of mental illness in genetics, as well as abuse, higher substance use with more potent drugs, rise in high-risk sexual behaviors, more stressful environments than ever before, more violence, more trauma, more platforms to demean and criticize others and less overall ability to cope with stressors. Although each of these topics is worthy of significant discussion, we will focus on trauma and coping.
With such an increase in abuse, violence, stress, and degradation in the world, it is only natural that trauma follows. After the trauma comes one’s emotional reaction or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). As we are exposed more and more to traumatic events, the likelihood of PTSD symptoms increases drastically. In fact, some theories suggest that if a genetic predisposition to mental illness is present, it may stay benign until exposure to some sort of traumatic event. Then, once triggered, the mental illness can develop into a variety of illnesses such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and personality disorders. Thus, traumatic events can be a gateway to a myriad of mental illnesses.
In contrast, as trauma and stress are on the rise, our ability to cope seems to be on the decline. In many ways, our current cultural climate seems to be one that limits coping skill development. It seems that the social norm forces families and social interactions apart. Divorce rates are higher than ever, it seems that a single-income home isn’t possible anymore which leads to less child-to-parent access, unrestricted and unmonitored online media has become the main source of child development, and social media has become a wedge to social interaction.
The problem with this is that, as humans, we need people. We need children to spend time with their parents and people need positive interactions with friends. The number one predictor of a person’s recovery from mental illness or substance use is a healthy support network. As the world moves to a more individualistic culture, coping ability reduces.
The hope is that trauma responses can be treated better than ever before, and growth is a consequence of this recovery. We live in an area where faith is still common and allows access to hope, community, and fellowship. People need people in a positive and helpful way and this will increase coping.
Lastly, there is help for mental illness. There are many helpful resources, including therapy, that can help teach coping and recovery from traumas and stressors of our circumstances.
Tyler Broderick, MS LPC, is senior director of clinical services at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.