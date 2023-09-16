It’s that time of year again when many of us send our children back to school, starting a new adventure for them, and us. A new school year is exciting, as well as a little nerve-racking for most of us.
Continuing to learn and grow in a formal setting such as school, or an informal setting such as a book stud,y is so important to the mental health we all have. Carol Dweck, a psychologist at Stanford University, talks about having a growth mindset. Knowing that we can continually learn new things is a huge part of that growth mindset. Understanding that I might not be able to do something “yet” but could in the future with more learning and practice encourages us to try new things, even if we know we might fail in the beginning.
For the next eight months, I am privileged to be able to partake in a new learning opportunity. Leadership Wyoming is an amazing program that has been around the state for over 20 years. It is a nine-month program for leaders across the state to learn about the industries, communities, challenges and opportunities facing Wyoming.
In 2019 I participated in Leadership Sheridan County, and it was a great experience to learn more about the county in which my family lives. Now, I am excited to take the adventure statewide and learn more about Wyoming, as there is lots I do not know — yet!
The modules we will examine are tourism, education, natural resources, technology, health care, government, manufacturing, economic and cultural diversity and philanthropy. Each session will feature speakers, tours and discussion on the specific topic, as well as personal leadership development.
Currently, as I write this column, I am in Laramie and the module for this month has been all about education. We were able to go visit WyoTech, an amazing program that prepares students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry. We toured the Laramie Public Schools and heard about successes, challenges, and other issues that they are experiencing. Thursday, we were able to hear from Ed Seidel, president of the University of Wyoming, as well as a university trustee and faculty member about the successes the university has had and the challenges that the university is facing. We also heard about their strategic plan and where they are looking to go in the future. Tomorrow, we will wrap up our education module by visiting Wyoming Game and Fish Department and understanding their role in keeping Wyoming a wonderful place to live.
Being a lifelong learner is good for all of us. I challenge you to find something you are interested in and learn more about it. I would love to hear what you decided to study.
On another note, our next ASIST suicide prevention training is Oct. 25-26. If you are interested in attending the training, register online at forms.gle/ez1ntVk237RpRFU67.
Please reach out if you want to attend an ASIST or you have further questions. My email is aperkins@sheridancountywy.gov or call me at 307-763-9016.
Ann Perkins is the Community Prevention Manager for Sheridan County.