Being a lifelong learner is good for all of us, columnist Ann Perkins says.

It’s that time of year again when many of us send our children back to school, starting a new adventure for them, and us. A new school year is exciting, as well as a little nerve-racking for most of us. 

Continuing to learn and grow in a formal setting such as school, or an informal setting such as a book stud,y is so important to the mental health we all have. Carol Dweck, a psychologist at Stanford University, talks about having a growth mindset. Knowing that we can continually learn new things is a huge part of that growth mindset. Understanding that I might not be able to do something “yet” but could in the future with more learning and practice encourages us to try new things, even if we know we might fail in the beginning. 

Ann Perkins is the Community Prevention Manager for Sheridan County.

