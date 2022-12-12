In our community, the most common causes of injury for ages 65 and older are injuries from falls. Per the Sheridan Memorial Hospital trauma statistics, from November 2021 to November 2022, 125 of the 138 patients in this age group sustained injuries from falling that were significant enough for hospital admission or transfer to a larger trauma center. Sixty-two of those resulted in hip fractures and 15 resulted in head injuries.
Seniors are at an increased risk for many types of injuries due to increasing age along with decreasing health. As we age, our eyesight, hearing and reflexes might not be as sharp as they were when we were younger. Certain conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or problems with your thyroid, nerves, feet, or blood vessels, can affect your balance and lead to a fall. Certain medications can cause you to feel lightheaded and/or dizzy. Review your medications with your provider.
Falling once increases the chances of falling again. Many people who fall develop a fear of falling again, and this fear causes them to be less active. Being less active causes increased weakness and raises the chance of falling again. This is why it is vital for seniors to keep moving. Many types of exercises or movements can help develop better muscle tone to improve balance and gait.
Many people believe that falls are an inevitable part of aging. However, this is not true, and many falls can be prevented by being aware of hazards and taking some simple steps to correct them. Below are some tips to prevent falls in and out of the home.
Remove home hazards
• Remove things you might trip over, such as books/newspapers, cords and shoes.
• Remove loose rugs or secure them with double-faced tape.
• Keep areas brightly lit to avoid tripping on hard-to-see objects.
• Place nightlights in bathrooms and hallways.
• Turn on the lights before going downstairs.
• Store flashlights in easy-access places in case of power outages.
• Consider changing your footwear. Slippers, stocking feet, backless shoes and shoes with slick soles can make you stumble and fall. Wear properly fitted shoes with nonskid soles.
Make your bathroom more user-friendly.
• Install raised toilet seats or one with armrests.
• Install grab rails near the shower/tub and next to the toilet
• Use non-slip mats in the bathtub and on shower floors.
• Use a sturdy plastic seat for the shower or tub and a hand-held shower nozzle for bathing while sitting down.
Staying safe in our Wyoming weather
• For wet, slick or snowy weather, wear shoes with irregular texture on the soles for the best grip possible. Use Yaktrax, which easily slip over your shoes and boost your traction.
• Clean your boots and shoes after you are inside. Left over ice and snow can stay on for some time and make the shoes slick the next time you put them on.
• Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going.
• Use a grip whenever possible. For example, use handrails when available or the door handle when getting out of the car. Utilize gloves to better grip canes, walkers and railings.
• Keep your hands free of objects, so you’re as stable as possible.
• Look over your walking options for the safest paths.
• Check that your walkers and canes are in good shape from top to bottom. Sometimes they have a tip at the bottom with a retractable ice pick.
If you believe you might not be able to get up on your own after a fall, an emergency call system would be highly beneficial. This system enables you to push a button on a special necklace or bracelet to call for help. Some smartwatches also have this feature. Contact your physician for more information.
Injuries among this age group can have devastating consequences, in some cases leading to disability, loss of independence and death. Preventing injuries is the easiest way to protect your health and promote successful aging.
Cassidy Camino is a Sheridan Memorial Hospital trauma RN.