senior citizen elderly stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Story Highlights

According to the CDC:

• More than 1 in 4 people age 65 and older in the US fall each year.

• Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults age 65 and older.

In our community, the most common causes of injury for ages 65 and older are injuries from falls. Per the Sheridan Memorial Hospital trauma statistics, from November 2021 to November 2022, 125 of the 138 patients in this age group sustained injuries from falling that were significant enough for hospital admission or transfer to a larger trauma center. Sixty-two of those resulted in hip fractures and 15 resulted in head injuries.

Seniors are at an increased risk for many types of injuries due to increasing age along with decreasing health. As we age, our eyesight, hearing and reflexes might not be as sharp as they were when we were younger. Certain conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or problems with your thyroid, nerves, feet, or blood vessels, can affect your balance and lead to a fall. Certain medications can cause you to feel lightheaded and/or dizzy. Review your medications with your provider.

Cassidy Camino is a Sheridan Memorial Hospital trauma RN. 

Tags

Recommended for you