It is November; the days of snow and ice are coming. With this in mind, I want to revisit the subject of falls. I wrote about falls in June of 2019 and again last year. Since then much has happened that has changed our lives, but the risk of falling has not gone away. We all need reminders.
Falls are a significant risk for all of us but the risks, significance and consequences of falls increase with each year of life. For those over 65, one out of three people will fall each year and the number increases to one out of two people after the age of 80. According to a 2019 article in The New York Times, “Every 19 minutes in this country, an older person dies from a fall.”
This is not to say that falls don’t happen to younger people but the prevalence and consequence of falls increases with age. This is true for many reasons. As we age we begin to have deficits in our vision, hearing, muscle strength and balance. These are all factors that we use to maintain an upright position. We are more likely to be on medications that will potentially contribute to poor balance. Also, we may develop diseases that affect our balance such as heart disease, arthritis or nerve pain, to mention just a few. Add to these the presence of snow and ice on walking paths and risk increases more.
We may wear shoes that contribute to instability such as high heels, flipflops and slippers. Our houses may have trip hazards such as throw rugs and electrical cords. We may not have good lighting, and few of us install grab bars in our bathrooms until something happens that makes us need them.
There are self-assessment tools for you to use to assess your risk. There are exercises you can do to improve your balance. This information can be accessed online by typing in the phrase “fall risk” in your search bar. There are good resources from the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Resources in Sheridan include physical therapy, exercise classes at the YMCA and courses at The Hub.
You can take steps on your own to reduce your increased fall risk especially as winter approaches.
- Do a quick survey of your living area and make sure you don’t have loose throw rugs, extension cords crossing walking areas and other trip hazards like clothes on the floor (how many of us leave our shoes, slippers or clothes on the floor near our beds?).
- Make sure there is adequate lighting in your house so obstacles are clearly visible. This is particularly important at night. Investment in nightlights can be lifesaving.
- If you have pets, make sure you know where they are. A dog or cat rubbing against your legs can be a significant hazard.
- When carrying things, make sure you aren’t carrying too much and you can see your feet.
- Make sure you wear appropriate shoes. This winter consider dedicating a pair for outside that are equipped with ice gripping soles (these are available at many of our local stores and online). Leave them by your door so you remember to put them on before you go out. Consider keeping a pair in your car so you have them in the event of unanticipated ice.
Remember gravity is great when your feet are on the ground but it is not your friend when you stumble, trip, lose your balance or slip.