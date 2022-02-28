The Sheridan VFW Post 1560 Auxiliary is once again hosting a food drive during the first week of March, partnering with other local organizations and businesses.
Nonperishable food drop-off locations include VFW Post 1560, American Legion, Fulmer Public Library, The Hub on Smith, YMCA, Sheridan College Whitney Center, Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union, Black Tooth Brewing Company and Luminous Brewhouse.
In addition to foodstuff, needs lists are posted at each location to heighten awareness of the need for household items like toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap and shampoo, and diapers and toilet paper.
After the generosity surrounding the November and December holidays, overall demand for food assistance can become acute during late winter and spring months as charitable stocks become depleted.
AARP has had a chance to contribute on a local level. AARP Wyoming is donating $1,000 to this food drive to be spent at local merchants. To date, 40 million AARP members nationwide have fought hunger by donating more than 42 million meals. AARP Wyoming has 86,000 members and funnels down to community action teams doing the work at a grassroots level, as in Sheridan County, where about 15 individuals spearhead local efforts supporting veterans, caregivers and the community at large.
Over the last decade, AARP Sheridan “Souper Bowl” drives in February collected an average of 800 pounds of food and supplies per year, which were distributed locally through the People Assistance Food Network and The Salvation Army.
As a credit to our community, it should be noted that collection sites frequented by seniors and students had the largest number of donations. Generosity was greatest at the lowest end of the economic spectrum, those closest to the need level themselves. The pandemic has hampered many charitable efforts for two years, but perhaps as we come out of that turmoil, we can emerge a more caring community, helping one another as we embrace a face-to-face world again.