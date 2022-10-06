My elevator speech for my job is typically pretty standard, “Leadership Wyoming is a nine-month cohort experience that focuses on the issues, challenges and success stories of our state alongside 40 other Wyoming professionals.” And that is generally quite accurate. Leadership Wyoming has been around for more than 20 years with the mission of inspiring Wyoming’s leaders through exploration and connection.
But the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2020 defies all of these descriptors. This week we will hold the final Leadership Wyoming session for the Class of 2020. That makes their program summary something like, “This 26-month cohort experience will hold some of the most complicated and ambiguous times you have ever faced as a leader alongside 48 other vexed and exhausted Wyoming professionals.”
When the Class of 2020 dismissed from their Cheyenne session in February of 2020 we had no idea they would not be finishing out the final three months of their program experience as planned. One canceled session in March turned into three canceled sessions by May. We opted to hold an outdoor graduation in July and a virtual graduation shortly after. There was a class-organized event in Sheridan the summer of 2021 and we are finally delivering their last experience in Lander and the Wind River Reservation this week (fall of 2022).
My guess is none of this seems surprising to all of you. You all lived the same journey of canceled, postponed, masked, open-air and, of course, virtual events. In preparing for this week’s gathering, I started to think of the Class of 2020’s journey in another way. In the time it has taken us to make up for their lost experiences, two entirely new Leadership Wyoming classes have started and completed their journey.
This nonlinear and incongruent experience is hard to comprehend. It is like writing half of a sentence in a paragraph. The next sentence stands fully on its own with seemingly little connection. My autocorrect grammar check doesn’t like that arrangement, and neither do we as people. How does one leave room for the lingering and the forgotten when they have been replaced by the new and the next?
Admittedly it was easier to focus on building a new Leadership Wyoming program that could exist within the parameters of a COVID reality than it was to finish the journey for the Class of 2020. And I don’t think this reality was unique to our program.
By this model, whatever you were doing in March of 2020 may not yet be resolved or caught up, even two or more years later. If you had just completed a hiring cycle, those employees may not be fully ingrained into the culture of the company — even if you have hired new employees since then who are doing just fine. If your kids were learning to read, they may not be caught up yet — even if other kids behind them are now good readers. And on a more personal level, it could be a conversation left unsaid, the loss of a family member without an adequate grieving process or even a personal goal left uncompleted. Returning to these chapters matters.
That is why I can’t wait to see the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2020 come back together this week. Of course they can’t all make it, and of course it won’t be the same as it would have been in March of 2020 but it will also be so much more than it would have been under those circumstances. This group of leaders supported each other through some of the most challenging decisions of their careers and ambiguous moments of their personal lives.
The Class of 2020 held weekly group check-ins discussing the hard decisions on everyone’s plate and hearing how people were propping up their family and their community. There were message threads with levity from kids and pets and an understanding that anyone could ask for help at any moment. In a time when most people were living in the isolation of their household, each member of the Class of 2020 had another 48 people on their team. Even this column would not exist if it weren’t for this configuration of people walking through this chapter of life together.
Doing difficult together forges friendships in a deeper way. This group has remained one of our most loyal classes to each other and to our organization. They illustrate the difference between saying, “Call me if you need anything” and “I’m calling to check in and see what help you need.” They continue to be the most willing to give back and help facilitate the Leadership Wyoming experience of others, even with their own class left unfinished.
For every ounce of me that can’t believe it’s taken us this long to bring their experience to a close, there is an equal reflection that I don’t want it to be truly over. But then again, this isn’t really a group of people bound by convention and endings.
Whatever COVID cost you, I hope you can find a path to bring resolution and closure.
Whatever COVID brought you, I hope you can hold tightly to it long into the future.
Join me in congratulating the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2020, who will forever be The Longest Class Ever.
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”