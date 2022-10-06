Leadership Wyoming zoom
Buy Now

Members of Leadership Wyoming gather in a Zoom classroom during a spring 2020 social hour.

 

 Courtesy photo | Mandy Fabel

My elevator speech for my job is typically pretty standard, “Leadership Wyoming is a nine-month cohort experience that focuses on the issues, challenges and success stories of our state alongside 40 other Wyoming professionals.” And that is generally quite accurate. Leadership Wyoming has been around for more than 20 years with the mission of inspiring Wyoming’s leaders through exploration and connection.

But the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2020 defies all of these descriptors. This week we will hold the final Leadership Wyoming session for the Class of 2020. That makes their program summary something like, “This 26-month cohort experience will hold some of the most complicated and ambiguous times you have ever faced as a leader alongside 48 other vexed and exhausted Wyoming professionals.” 

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

Recommended for you