There is something I would like to discuss concerning meaning and purpose in our lives. When I was initially asked to write an article about mental health as a public health professional, I told my boss, “I am not a clinician. I am not sure I have anything of value to discuss.” She asked me, however, to give it a try.
As a public health practitioner working in many different settings throughout the field for approximately five years, I have recognized an overarching theme that promotes or hinders health on a deeper level than most social determinants of health. I genuinely believe that one of the most critical public health issues of contemporary history is a lack of meaning and purpose in the work that we do and the lives that we live, especially for younger generations.
As we journey through life nowadays, it can be extraordinarily challenging to find our purpose and meaning in our lives, especially during times of uncertainty. Having a purpose can allow you to strive forward in the face of adversity or tragedy; improve all of your dimensions of health, especially emotional health; and to be more resilient for yourself and the people around you. Jordan B. Peterson, a clinical psychologist and author of “Maps of Meaning” and “12 Rules for Life” explains this subject well.
“The purpose of life, as far as I can tell…is to find a mode of being that’s so meaningful that the fact that life is suffering is no longer relevant,” Peterson writes.
Studies have concluded that if clients have a deeper meaning or purpose that propels them forward, they are more likely to have fewer chronic diseases, less morbidity and mortality, are more resilient and more likely to engage in preventive care health services.
Why is that the case?
It is because these individuals develop goals, have a sense of direction and have a feeling or awareness that there is something more to present and past life.
Like Peterson illustrates, in life, there will be times of suffering, adversity and tribulation.
The people I meet that are the most inspiring in my life are the ones that have been through tragic events and are able to persevere and help others. They go to work every day. How is it that these people who have suffered so much at the hands of others are able to be a bright light in this dark world?
A profound and serious purpose drives them forward in all that they do, and it applies to their relationships, their work, and their communities.
I have a few questions that I would like you to contemplate on:
1. What are the goals in your life giving you positive meaning? Use “SMART Goals” if it is hard to develop them.
2. Where does your sense of direction come from?
3. What inspires you to move forward in the face of catastrophe?
These are questions I ask myself and others on a daily basis. I sincerely hope that these questions can provide a foundation for you to find meaning in your life.