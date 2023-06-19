As caregivers, we may find ourselves in a rut and sometimes don’t even realize it. We put one foot in front of the other and keep going. We feel like we’re spinning our wheels and wish we could move forward or make some type of change. Now that the weather is nice and we can be outdoors, there are several things that caregivers might consider. I’m going to call them community gems.
Have you been to the Food Forest? It’s fascinating and it is open 24/7 for anyone to enjoy. The food forest is fully supported by dedicated volunteers ensuring free access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people of all ages, making this an ideal place for multi-family outings.
Anyone is welcome to harvest the produce that is ready for consumption. The Food Forest is a welcoming spot to pause and relax.
We were there yesterday (in the rain) and there were volunteers of all ages working and enjoying the peaceful beauty around us. There was a young lady and her dog out on a walk (in the rain) who stopped by and a young family with a little boy who came by. We were there to see the newly installed benches and lighting. In 2022, Powder River Basin Resource Council applied for an AARP Community Challenge Grant to make enhancements to the Food Forest making it more accessible, especially for older citizens. They saw a need for seating along the meandering pathway and solar lighting throughout the garden. There are apple and pear trees, a wild berry thicket, grape vines, strawberry plants and so may flowers and herbs. They are in the process of preparing a small Native American food garden under the direction of an elder from the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. This is truly a gem in our community.
Another beautiful and handicap accessible place to visit is the Malcolm Wallop Park. Benches and a picnic table make it nice for caregivers to be able to enjoy the outdoors with the person they care for. Volunteers from the North Main Association applied for an AARP Community Challenge Grant a few years ago and with the funding made the improvements so more people can enjoy this walking path/park.
We must all take advantage of the Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand between Memorial Day and Labor Day. I know several caregivers who visit there frequently. It was one of my favorite places to take my dad. Watching the children play and enjoy their ice cream cones makes it even more entertaining. We don’t have to go far to find the little gems in Sheridan.
The wildflowers are in full bloom on the mountain and moose galore. Take a ride, maybe a little picnic lunch or grab lunch at Bear Lodge. I understand the Visitor’s Center is now open. It’s always a treat to stop there.
There are over 58,000 caregivers in Wyoming. Some caregivers are not only caring for aging parents but are still raising a family and are employed. The role of the caregiver can be rewarding but can also be overwhelming. It’s so important for a caregiver to take time for themselves. Respite can be a huge game changer for a caregiver. If you are caring for a veteran or are a veteran, you owe it to yourself to check into services at our local Veterans Administration hospital. Another resource for caregivers is: The Elizabeth Dole Foundation. They offer 16 hours per year of no cost respite to qualifying caregivers. Here is their website: respiterelief@elizabethdolefoundation.org
Enjoy our local community gems for you and the person you care for.
Stella Montano is a volunteer with AARP’s Sheridan Action Team and a former caregiver program manager at The Hub.