As caregivers, we may find ourselves in a rut and sometimes don’t even realize it. We put one foot in front of the other and keep going. We feel like we’re spinning our wheels and wish we could move forward or make some type of change. Now that the weather is nice and we can be outdoors, there are several things that caregivers might consider. I’m going to call them community gems. 

Have you been to the Food Forest? It’s fascinating and it is open 24/7 for anyone to enjoy. The food forest is fully supported by dedicated volunteers ensuring free access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people of all ages, making this an ideal place for multi-family outings.

Stella Montano is a volunteer with AARP’s Sheridan Action Team and a former caregiver program manager at The Hub. 

Recommended for you