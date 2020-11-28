Extra time at home has meant extra time reading and binge watching old favorites. This has ranged from episodes of "Dawson's Creek" (an old middle school favorite) to "West Wing," which usually aired just after the high school drama of old.
It's funny how revisiting old favorites can either prove incredibly entertaining or severely disappointing.
A friend recently shared that she and her husband forced their son to watch "Weekend at Bernie's." She had hoped it'd be a raucous trip down memory lane full of laughter. But, her son was not as impressed. And, she had to admit, the film from 1989 was not as amusing as she once remembered.
I recently had similar experiences with other old favorites from my childhood. I had always enjoyed Disney movies as a kid, but the animation of old barely compares to the Pixar and Disney realism that exists today. Sure, the story lines are great, but the newer versions of old classics typically win my favor.
The same cannot be said, though, for the holiday movies I plan to watch ad nauseam over the coming weeks. From the "Home Alone" franchise to the classic Charlie Brown and Grinch holiday specials, you cannot beat the old stuff when it comes to holiday entertainment. Even the old clay-mation versions of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" stay in my holiday rotation.
I tend to avoid the Hallmark Channel version of holiday movies, though. I know, I know — many will disagree with me, but the sappy, formulaic story lines just aren't my cup of tea.
But, nothing beats a hot cup of tea, cookies baking in the oven and the smell of cinnamon and fresh pine as you deck the halls or curl up with a classic holiday movie.
While it may not feel quite like the holidays yet, I hope soon it will.
While it'd be easy to digress into the joy and cheer the holidays bring — not to mention the feeling of togetherness, giving and generosity — I imagine, this year, some would find reason to argue even that.
I understand that many are in pain this year, members of my family included. I also understand that some don't experience the joy the holidays bring, because the season reminds them of loved ones lost or things not yet attained.
It's not anyone's place to force holiday cheer — but I do hope that everyone can find a little joy in the coming month. We all could use it.