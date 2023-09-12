When I was in middle school, my older sister Allie became editor-in-chief of The Ocksheperida, Sheridan High School’s newspaper. I thought this made her the coolest person alive and in that moment I made it a goal to fill her shoes one day.

I worked my way up the ladder over the course of three years at The Ock and when my senior year rolled around, I successfully fulfilled my goal of becoming editor-in-chief. But, at first, it didn’t seem to get me much more than an internship that didn’t survive past graduation. Suddenly I was just someone working at a gas station, soured by the experience and feeling stuck.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you