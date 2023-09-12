When I was in middle school, my older sister Allie became editor-in-chief of The Ocksheperida, Sheridan High School’s newspaper. I thought this made her the coolest person alive and in that moment I made it a goal to fill her shoes one day.
I worked my way up the ladder over the course of three years at The Ock and when my senior year rolled around, I successfully fulfilled my goal of becoming editor-in-chief. But, at first, it didn’t seem to get me much more than an internship that didn’t survive past graduation. Suddenly I was just someone working at a gas station, soured by the experience and feeling stuck.
During those grueling 10-hour night shifts at the gas station, I had a lot of time to think and a lot of time to stew in my resentment. I didn’t make enough to move out of my dad’s house, let alone to move anywhere else. My one semester stint at Sheridan College crashed and burned and most of the close childhood friends I’d graduated with had moved away.
Being born and raised in Sheridan, there came a point in my life where I felt I’d seen everything there was to see, done everything there was to do and met everyone there was to meet. It’s tough not to get a little jaded when you feel as though you’re existing within a space where nothing new or exciting or fulfilling resides.
I worked at that gas station until I was 21, and the entire time I did little else other than sleep and work. The gas station job turned into a barista gig that helped me to be a little bit more sociable, but customer service is customer service and every angry customer poured fuel on the fire of that voice in my head that said, “I hate it here.”
Late last summer, I had a mental health crisis. My anxiety was so severe I couldn’t even get out of bed. I quit the barista job, took my tips to the bank and spent the next four months miserable and wondering, “Why me?”
Nearing the end of that four month long stretch of unemployment, my partner Mariah sent me a link for an office assistant job posting at The Sheridan Press. I had long since given up on my dream of working in the field of journalism, but the prospect of working for the paper in any capacity excited me so deeply that I applied anyway.
What I wasn’t expecting was a request to apply as a reporter due to my experience writing for The Ock. I was absolutely certain I wouldn’t get the position, given I never obtained a degree, but a girl can dream, right?
In the first week of November, I sat at my desk in the newsroom for the first time. What I didn’t realize at the time was how much my life was about to change. In one day, I’d gone from a ball of anxiety who couldn’t make it through a trip to the grocery store without crying to a full-time reporter, out and about seeing the town, making professional connections with the likes of law enforcement and firefighters and nonprofit organizations while publishing six pieces a week to be read by thousands of Sheridan County residents.
Every day on the job made me recognize just how much Sheridan has to offer that I had never noticed. Nonprofit organizations are doing incredible things for the community out of a pure love for it. Local vendors and shop owners are making waves in the business scene. Volunteers are lending their time to causes and events of all kinds. School districts are working hard to make things better for students like me who struggled. All of this was happening right under my nose for 22 years.
It was so refreshing to witness the care and passion expressed by members of the community who operate off little more incentive than just love. Some, like myself, were born and raised here and some had moved here from thousands of miles away, but one thing we all shared was an appreciation for this little mountain valley we call home and the people who reside within it.
After so many years of bitter resentment and residual teenage angst, Sheridan feels like home again, all because of the love and humility shown by the same people I’d once dismissed as crazy for loving it here. In hindsight, it was that same love and humility that propelled me from an awkward middle-schooler to editor-in-chief, and from a miserable barista to Sheridan County’s public safety reporter.
All this is to say I’m glad things happened the way they did, even if it didn’t initially feel like fate was being very kind to me. With a new perspective on a town I once thought had nothing left to teach me, I’ve felt for the first time in a long time that I truly learn something new about Sheridan every day.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.