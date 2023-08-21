I am passionate about gardening for more reasons than you may think. But first, a little about me. My name is Linnae and I’m honored to be a social worker at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. One of the ways I get to support the overall mental health of my veterans is by running our gardening program. You may wonder why we have built that into our therapeutic programming.
When talking to people about practicing mental health therapy while gardening, I get many questions and assumptions, like gardening is a great hobby, but just a hobby. It also happens to be a hobby that helps people stay active, get plenty of fresh air, provide physical benefits and reap the benefits of a product that tastes pretty darn delicious. However, what often gets overlooked, or simply misunderstood, are the numerous mental health benefits a garden provides.
For instance, did you know that people tend to breathe deeper when outside, which helps us to think more clearly and reduce anxiety and stress? The act of gardening also helps us to be mindful, which means to be living in the present moment, be fully aware and be actively engaged in our surroundings.
Mindfulness, in combination with fresh air and natural sunlight, helps reduce anxiety and stress within our lives. This improves our mood, helping us to reduce negative feelings and thoughts, all while improving our attention span.
Gardening also gives us the sunlight for our bodies to naturally produce vitamin D, which is needed to not only protect us against diseases but improve our mental health. Tending a garden has been linked to numerous psychological benefits including reducing the effects of dementia, decreasing depression and anxiety, reducing stress, mitigation of PTSD, enhancing memory retention and improving our overall happiness and life satisfaction.
There are other benefits too. Gardening alleviates boredom and can often give us a reason to want to get out of bed in the morning. It helps provide us with a sense of purpose and accomplishment. I love seeing my work pay off with healthy plants — it’s a great self-esteem boost. Gardening also encourages social bonds by increasing our social connections with others or sharing achieved goals.
There are many ways to include gardening in your life. Consider the following:
• Grow plants indoors. There are many plants that grow and produce well indoors, in planters or pots. All you need is a window, potting soil, containers, and supplies based on plants you wish to grow.
• Get involved in a community garden. Our beautiful community in Sheridan offers a plethora of community gardens that offer a great space to learn from experienced gardeners and share a space with others, to grow plants together.
• If you have the space to garden outside at your home, start by making choices about what to grow based on the climate we live in and how much time and money you want to invest.
Gardening has so much to offer us, and the benefits are countless. Give yourself the chance to experience the many benefits, perks, and gifts that gardening has to offer. You won’t be sorry.
Linnae Taylor is a licensed clinical social worker at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Sheridan.