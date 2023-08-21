08-21 SENIOR column 1 va gardeningweb.jpg

Linnae Taylor gardens in the Victory Garden at Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

 Courtesy photo |

I am passionate about gardening for more reasons than you may think. But first, a little about me. My name is Linnae and I’m honored to be a social worker at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. One of the ways I get to support the overall mental health of my veterans is by running our gardening program. You may wonder why we have built that into our therapeutic programming.

When talking to people about practicing mental health therapy while gardening, I get many questions and assumptions, like gardening is a great hobby, but just a hobby. It also happens to be a hobby that helps people stay active, get plenty of fresh air, provide physical benefits and reap the benefits of a product that tastes pretty darn delicious. However, what often gets overlooked, or simply misunderstood, are the numerous mental health benefits a garden provides.

Linnae Taylor is a licensed clinical social worker at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Sheridan. 

